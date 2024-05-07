CMR Surgical appoints Shlomi Cohen as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, UK - 7 May 2024, 07:00 (BST). CMR Surgical (CMR or 'the Company') - the global surgical robotics business today announces the appointment of Shlomi Cohen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Shlomi Cohen is a senior financial and operations executive with extensive global leadership experience in the MedTech sector. Most recently he was Chief Financial and Operations Officer at Lumenis, a global company specialising in innovative, minimally invasive medical devices and advanced clinical solutions. At Lumenis, Shlomi was instrumental in driving a significant increase in sales and profitability alongside doubling the equity valuation of the business. Prior to his seven years at Lumenis, Shlomi was Chief Financial Officer at Formula Systems, a global software technology business. Shlomi is a graduate of the General Management Program at Harvard Business School, a graduate of the London Business School, and a Chartered Accountant.

Shlomi will take up the role of CFO from Anna Wasyl, who will be moving into an important new role in CMR's Commercial operations as Chief Commercial Partnerships and Operations Officer, working closely with the Chief Commercial Officer Massimiliano Colella.

Supratim Bose, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, commented: "As we continue to invest in bringing Versius to more customers around the world, I am pleased to be further strengthening our leadership team with Shlomi's appointment. His deep knowledge of the medical devices industry, and high growth businesses is a perfect fit for us. Shlomi will be hugely valuable to the team as we continue our rapid global scale up. I would like to thank Anna for her time as CFO and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her in her new role."

Shlomi Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, at CMR Surgical, said: "Versius is an extremely innovative tool and I'm very excited to be part of the team that will help to further accelerate CMR's growth to help the Company to achieve its mission of transforming surgery for good. CMR is an exciting, highly regarded global business in the medical devices sector. The Company is operating in a very fast-growing sector of the MedTech market, so I look forward to helping the Company to maximise this opportunity."

The Company continues to scale up its operations as it brings Versius to more markets around the world. Versius is a small, modular, surgical robot that is being used by hospitals around the world to perform complex surgical cases. Today, CMR Surgical has over 160 Versius surgical robotic systems on the market - with over 20,000 surgical procedures completed.

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it's more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon's continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care. Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.



