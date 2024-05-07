

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 4-day lows of 0.6597 against the U.S. dollar, 1.6315 against the euro and 0.9026 against the Canadian dollar, from an early 4-day high of 0.6646, a 4-month high of 1.6217 and nearly a 1-year high of 0.9077, respectively.



Against the NZ dollar, the aussie slid to a 6-day low of 1.0983 from an early 5-day high of 1.1031.



The aussie edged down to 101.95 against the yen, from an early 6-day high of 102.47.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.66 against the euro, 0.87 against the loonie, 1.08 against the kiwi and 99.00 against the yen.



