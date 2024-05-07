

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and foreign trade figures from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders and external trade data. Orders are forecast to expand at a pace of 0.4 percent in March after a 0.2 percent gain in February. The trade surplus is expected to increase to EUR 22.4 billion in March from EUR 21.4 billion in the prior month.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to climb 0.2 percent on month in April, reversing a 1.0 percent fall in March.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results are due.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global construction PMI survey data is due. The index is seen at 50.4 in April, up from 50.2 in March.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales figures for March. Sales are forecast to grow 0.6 percent month-on-month, revering a 0.5 percent drop in February.



