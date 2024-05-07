

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported that its first quarter loss attributable to the group widened to 146 million euros from 134 million euros in the prior year.



Current operating profit from activities was 26 million euros up from 9 million euros in the previous year, driven mainly by Equans.



Sales for the first-quarter 2024 were 12.31 billion euros, up 3% from the first-quarter 2023, driven mainly by Equans and Bouygues Construction. Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales increased 3%.



Bouygues still expects sales and current operating profit from activities (COPA) for 2024 that are slightly up on 2023.



In 2024, Equans will continue to roll out its strategic plan. The 2024 sales results will be close to that of 2023.



