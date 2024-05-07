

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY), an online retailer of fashion and lifestyle products, Tuesday reported loss before taxes of 12.3 million euros for the first quarter, narrower than 51.7 million euros loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped higher interest income and lower fulfillment costs.



Interest and similar income for the quarter increased to 18 million euros from 5.9 million euros, while fulfillment costs reduced to 550.5 million euros from 594.7 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



The company posted earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 0.7 million euros compared with loss of 26.2 million euros a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBIT rose to 28.3 million euros from loss 0.7 million euros prior year.



Net loss reduced to 8.9 million euros or 0.03 euros per share from 38.5 million euros or 0.15 euros per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter slightly declined to 2.241 billion euros from 2.256 billion euros in the previous year.



Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased 1.3 percent year on year to 3.270 billion euros. As of March 31, 2024, the number of active customers was 49.5 million, lower than 51.2 million in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead, Zalando confirmed its full-year guidance and expects both GMV and revenue to grow 0 percent to 5 percent. For the year, adjusted EBIT is expected to be between 380 million euros and 450 million euros.



