

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased marginally in April to the lowest level in four months, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Tuesday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate edged down to 2.3 percent in April from 2.4 percent in March.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 106,957 in April from 108,593 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age groups, also dropped to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent.



Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 2.3 percent in April.



