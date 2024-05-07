Suominen Corporation: Change in the publishing date of Suominen's Interim Report for January-September 2024

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EEST





Suominen will publish its Interim report for January-September 2024 on Wednesday November 6, 2024 approximately at 9.30 a.m. (EET). Earlier the company announced that it would publish its Interim report for January-September 2024 on Tuesday October 29, 2024.





SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information:

Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications and Sustainability, tel. +358 10 214 3082



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.suominen.fi



