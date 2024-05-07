

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation moderated in April to the lowest level in four months as initially estimated, the latest estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.7 percent in April, slower than the 3.1 percent gain in March. That was in line with the flash data published on April 30.



The drop in inflation in April can mainly be attributed to the price development of a stay in bungalow parks, the agency said.



Costs for housing and utilities grew at a slower pace of 1.6 percent annually in April versus a 1.9 percent gain a month ago.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also softened to 2.6 percent from 3.1 percent in March, as estimated



