

ROME (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit SpA (UCG) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 3.599 billion euros for the first quarter, higher than 2.731 billion euros in the comparable quarter last year, primarily helped by growth in net interest income as well as fees.



Net profit increased 23.9 percent to 2.558 billion euros from 2.064 billion euros a year ago. Earnings per share were 1.52 euros, up 41.8 percent year on year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 7.4 percent to 6.371 billion euros from 5.930 billion euros in the previous year.



Net interest income rose 8.5 percent to 3.578 billion euros, fees grew 3.3 percent to 2.1 billion euros and trading income increased 20.4 percent to 558 million euros.



Loan loss provisions were slightly higher at 103 million euros than 98 million euros in the year-ago quarter.



Additionally, UniCredit said its 3.1 billion euros of second tranche of the 2023 share buyback programme is expected to commence soon. The first tranche of 2.5 billion euros of share buyback was concluded on March 7.



For the full year, the company has reiterated its revenue outlook of about 22.5 billion euros. EPS for the year is still expected to grow in double digits.



