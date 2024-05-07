Recce Pharmaceuticals has reported several encouraging developments in recent weeks for its lead development compound RECCE® 327 (R327). The intravenous (IV) R327 formulation is advancing to a higher dose level (4,000mg) in its ongoing Phase I/II rapid infusion study and the company is progressing in its plan to submit a US Investigational New Drug (IND) application to commence a US Phase II complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) study before end-CY24. Recce is also planning to start an Indonesian Phase III registrational study in Q3 CY24, which we anticipate could lead to initial commercialisation in South-East Asia in H2 CY26. We have made minor adjustments to our valuation and now obtain a risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) of A$661.3m (or A$3.27/share), versus A$644.4m previously.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...