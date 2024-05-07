India has accepted bids to set up 69. 8 GW of renewable energy capacity, far surpassing its annual bidding target of 50 GW in fiscal 2024. Activity surged due to large-scale potential for market growth, central government support, and higher operating margins. From pv magazine India Renewable energy tender issuances in India crossed a record 69 GW in fiscal 2024 due to a strong push by the central government, according to a new joint report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research and Analytics. The report said that tenders issued for utility-scale ...

