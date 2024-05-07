Researchers in India have developed a new solar module recycling process that transforms lead into less toxic lead monoxide. It consists of three main steps - leaching, precipitation, and calcination. Researchers from India's Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) developed a novel process to recover lead (Pb) from end-of-life photovoltaic panels. "The lead recovery process outlined in our study presents a novel and environmentally conscious approach to recycling end-of-life silicon photovoltaic modules," the research's lead author, Duvvuri S. Prasad, told pv magazine. "Unlike ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...