07.05.2024
Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFU LN) 
Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
07-May-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 06-May-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 128.1054 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 594508 
CODE: INFU LN 
ISIN: LU1390062831 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1390062831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      INFU LN 
Sequence No.:  319841 
EQS News ID:  1897097 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1897097&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
