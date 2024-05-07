

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit decreased in March as exports rose faster than imports, data released by the customs office showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 5.47 billion in March from EUR 5.61 billion in February. In the same period last year, the deficit totalled EUR 8.1 billion.



The energy balance improved by EUR 0.1 billion, driven largely by the increase in volumes of energy products traded, the agency said.



Exports posted a monthly increase of 2.9 percent, and imports were 2.4 percent higher.



On a yearly basis, both exports and imports declined by 1.3 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively in March.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken