DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos" or the "Company") (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $92 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $99 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Production (2) : ~66,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), representing ~13% growth year over year, with sales of ~62,600 boepd

: ~66,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), representing ~13% growth year over year, with sales of ~62,600 boepd Revenues: $419 million, or $73.52 per boe (excluding the impact of derivative cash settlements)

Production expense: $94 million, or $16.42 per boe

Capital expenditures: $286 million

Successfully completed convertible bond issuance, enhancing liquidity and paying down higher interest floating rate debt

Post quarter end, successfully refinanced the Company's reserve-based lending (RBL) facility, extending maturity to year-end 2029

Post quarter end, contracted a drilling rig for the Equatorial Guinea 2024 infill and infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) campaign

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2024 performance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: "Kosmos has had an active start to the year, continuing the operational and financial momentum we saw in 2023. Operationally, we've brought four new wells online at Jubilee and first oil at Winterfell is expected shortly, both important milestones for the Company as we target 50% production growth from the second half of 2022 to year-end 2024. We've also seen significant progress at Tortue with the FLNG arriving on location, completion of the deepwater pipelay and the FPSO en route to the project site. In Equatorial Guinea, we're pleased to have secured a high quality rig for the infill and ILX campaign later this year. We are also advancing our next set of growth projects, securing long lead items for Tiberius and a two-year license extension granted for Yakaar-Teranga.

Financially, we enhanced the resilience of the Company with a successful convertible bond offering and the re-financing of the RBL. Both transactions were important steps to proactively increase liquidity and extend our near-term debt maturities.

Our strategy remains on track with a busy year of catalysts ahead across all of our business units in Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Mauritania and Senegal."

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Net capital expenditure for the first quarter of 2024 was $286 million, in line with guidance. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be weighted to the first half of the year as the Ghana drilling program concludes and the Winterfell and Tortue Phase 1 projects progress to start-up.

Kosmos exited the first quarter of 2024 with approximately $2.7 billion of total long-term debt and approximately $2.4 billion of net debt(1) and available liquidity of approximately $954 million. Post quarter-end, the Company successfully refinanced the RBL facility, which now matures at the end of 2029. The facility size increased to $1.35 billion (from $1.25 billion) with current commitments as of April 26, 2024 of approximately $1.2 billion. The RBL facility is secured against the Company's production assets in Ghana and Equatorial Guinea. The Company's assets in the US Gulf of Mexico and Mauritania and Senegal remain unencumbered.

The Company generated net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $273 million and free cash flow(1) of approximately $(42) million in the first quarter.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Production

Total net production(2) in the first quarter of 2024 averaged approximately 66,700 boepd, in line with guidance, representing a ~13% increase compared to the first quarter of 2023. This growth largely reflects higher production in Ghana arising from the start-up of the Jubilee South East project and the ongoing infill drilling campaign. The Company exited the quarter in a net underlift position of approximately 0.2 million barrels.

Ghana

Production in Ghana averaged approximately 43,800 boepd net in the first quarter of 2024. Kosmos lifted three cargos from Ghana during the quarter, in line with guidance.

At Jubilee (38.6% working interest), oil production in the first quarter averaged approximately 92,900 bopd gross with one water injector well brought on in January and two producer wells brought online in February. In the second quarter, one new producer well was brought online in April with one additional water injector well expected online by quarter end.

Following the completion of the additional water injector well, the planned drilling campaign will conclude approximately six months ahead of schedule as a result of efficiencies in the drilling operations.

Jubilee FPSO reliability continues to remain high at approximately 99% uptime for the first quarter. Voidage replacement for the first quarter was ~110% as a result of the elevated levels of water and gas injection.

In the first quarter, Jubilee gas production net to Kosmos was approximately 6,100 boepd. The interim gas sales agreement that is currently in place for Jubilee associated gas was extended for 18 months at a price of ~$3/mmbtu. In the second quarter, the onshore gas plant that receives Jubilee gas is expected to be offline for approximately two weeks for planned routine maintenance, with the impact included in second quarter guidance.

At TEN (20.4% working interest), production averaged approximately 18,600 bopd gross for the first quarter, in line with expectations. TEN FPSO reliability was consistent with Jubilee at approximately 99% uptime for the first quarter.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico averaged approximately 14,500 boepd net (~81% oil) during the first quarter, in line with guidance.

The first two wells at the Winterfell project (25% working interest) are expected online shortly. A third well is expected online in the second half of 2024. Gross production from the first phase of the Winterfell project is expected to be around 20,000 boepd when the initial three wells are online. Total gross resource at Greater Winterfell is estimated to be up to 200 million boe.

The Company's production enhancement activities for 2024 continue to make good progress with the Odd Job subsea pump project, which is planned to sustain long-term production from the field, expected online in mid-2024. At Kodiak, workover plans for the Kodiak 3 well have progressed with operations expected to commence in mid-2024. Year-end 2024 exit production from these enhancement activities is expected to be around 5,000 boepd net. The Tornado field is expected to be offline for most of the second quarter for the scheduled routine maintenance of the HP-1 floating production unit with the impact included in second quarter guidance.

The Tiberius ILX project, (50% working interest and operator) continues to progress as a phased development, with project sanction expected later this year. Certain long lead items are being secured to optimize the development timeline and project costs. During the first quarter, Kosmos acquired part of Equinor's stake in the project to maintain an aligned partnership and now holds 50%, which is already included in the 2024 capital guidance. Around the time of project sanction, Kosmos plans to farm down to optimize its working interest to fit within the targeted 2025+ capital program. Estimated gross resource at Tiberius is approximately 100 million boe.

Equatorial Guinea

Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 24,400 bopd gross and 8,400 bopd net in the first quarter. Kosmos lifted one cargo from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter, in line with guidance.

The Ceiba Field and Okume Complex workover and infill drilling campaign commenced in the fourth quarter of 2023, completing one production well workover. However, as a result of previously communicated safety issues with the drilling rig, the operator terminated the rig contract in early February 2024.

The partnership has now secured the Noble Venturer rig to resume the drilling campaign following the conclusion of its previous program in Ghana. The rig is expected on location around mid-year 2024 to drill and complete two infill wells in Block G and the Akeng Deep ILX prospect in Block S. Year-end 2024 exit production from the new infill wells is expected to be around 3,000 bopd net. The Akeng Deep well result is expected around the end of the year.

Mauritania & Senegal

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas (LNG) project continues to make good progress. The following milestones have been achieved:

Drilling: The operator has successfully drilled and completed all four wells with expected production capacity significantly higher than what is required for first gas.

Hub Terminal: Construction work is complete and Hub Terminal handed over to operations.

FLNG: The vessel arrived on location offshore Mauritania/Senegal during the first quarter of 2024 and is now moored to the Hub Terminal. The partnership is continuing to work with the vessel operator to accelerate commissioning work.

Subsea: The subsea workscope is progressing in line with expectations with the flowline installation now complete and final connection work ongoing.

FPSO: Inspection and repair of the vessel's fairleads is complete with the vessel now en route to the project site with mooring work to commence thereafter. Hookup and commissioning of the FPSO remain on the critical path to first gas, expected in the third quarter of 2024 with first LNG expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim cargo optimization arbitration ruling is expected mid 2024.

In Senegal, on Yakaar-Teranga, Kosmos continues to work closely with Senegal's national oil company (PETROSEN) on pre-FEED work that prioritizes cost-competitive gas for the rapidly growing economy, combined with an offshore LNG facility targeting exports into international LNG markets. Kosmos plans to farm down its working interest to approximately 25% - 33% while retaining operatorship of the project.

In Mauritania, the BirAllah license expired at the end of April 2024. Kosmos continues to work closely with Mauritania's national oil company (SMH) and the Government of Mauritania to advance attractive gas opportunities in the country.

(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest and net of royalty.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle, deepwater, independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the offshore Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as world-class gas projects offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also pursue a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos Sustainability Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines EBITDAX as Net income (loss) plus (i) exploration expense, (ii) depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) equity based compensation expense, (iv) unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives (realized losses are deducted and realized gains are added back), (v) (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, (vi) interest (income) expense, (vii) income taxes, (viii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ix) doubtful accounts expense and (x) similar other material items which management believes affect the comparability of operating results. The Company defines Adjusted net income (loss) as Net income (loss) adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less Oil and gas assets, Other property, and certain other items that may affect the comparability of results and excludes non-recurring activity such as acquisitions, divestitures and National Oil Company ("NOC") financing. NOC financing refers to the amounts funded by Kosmos under the Carry Advance Agreements that the Company has in place with the national oil companies of each of Mauritania and Senegal related to the financing of the respective national oil companies' share of certain development costs at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim. The Company defines net debt as total long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and total restricted cash.

We believe that EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, Net debt and other similar measures are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the oil and gas sector and will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods, among securities analysts, as well as company by company. EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt as presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

This release also contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow. Due to the forward-looking nature of the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures, management cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures in future periods could be significant.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos' estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos' Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

###

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue $ 419,103 $ 394,240 Other income, net 36 (373 ) Total revenues and other income 419,139 393,867 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 93,618 83,936 Exploration expenses 12,060 12,000 General and administrative 28,265 29,167 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 100,928 109,374 Interest and other financing costs, net 16,448 24,568 Derivatives, net 23,822 (6,840 ) Other expenses, net 2,029 2,030 Total costs and expenses 277,170 254,235 Income before income taxes 141,969 139,632 Income tax expense 50,283 56,323 Net income $ 91,686 $ 83,309 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.17 Weighted average number of shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 468,042 458,318 Diluted 482,096 479,326

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,323 $ 95,345 Receivables, net 121,777 120,733 Other current assets 226,786 206,635 Total current assets 602,886 422,713 Property and equipment, net 4,389,404 4,160,229 Other non-current assets 357,841 355,192 Total assets $ 5,350,131 $ 4,938,134 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 372,449 $ 248,912 Accrued liabilities 278,891 302,815 Other current liabilities 14,073 3,103 Total current liabilities 665,413 554,830 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 2,655,052 2,390,914 Deferred tax liabilities 358,377 363,918 Other non-current liabilities 599,654 596,135 Total long-term liabilities 3,613,083 3,350,967 Total stockholders' equity 1,071,635 1,032,337 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,350,131 $ 4,938,134

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 91,686 $ 83,309 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization (including deferred financing costs) 103,327 111,925 Deferred income taxes (7,316 ) (8,032 ) Unsuccessful well costs and leasehold impairments 466 1,304 Change in fair value of derivatives 27,010 (2,338 ) Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1) (6,194 ) (11,357 ) Equity-based compensation 7,328 10,093 Other (5,708 ) (2,273 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Net changes in working capital 61,964 21,222 Net cash provided by operating activities 272,563 203,853 Investing activities Oil and gas assets (314,822 ) (223,685 ) Notes receivable from partners (2,528 ) (15,671 ) Net cash used in investing activities (317,350 ) (239,356 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under long-term debt 175,000 - Payments on long-term debt (300,000 ) (7,500 ) Net proceeds from issuance of senior notes 390,430 - Purchase of capped call transactions (49,800 ) - Dividends - (165 ) Other financing costs (11,691 ) (11,810 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 203,939 (19,475 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 159,152 (54,978 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 98,761 186,821 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 257,913 $ 131,843

(1) Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(2.9) million and $(4.2) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. EBITDAX (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Net income $ 91,686 $ 83,309 $ 221,897 Exploration expenses 12,060 12,000 42,338 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 100,928 109,374 436,481 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 222,278 Equity-based compensation 7,328 10,093 39,928 Derivatives, net 23,822 (6,840 ) 41,790 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (2,934 ) (4,182 ) (15,200 ) Other expenses, net(1) 2,029 2,030 23,655 Interest and other financing costs, net 16,448 24,568 87,784 Income tax expense 50,283 56,323 152,175 EBITDAX $ 301,650 $ 286,675 $ 1,253,126

(1) Commencing in the first quarter of 2023, the Company combined the lines for "Restructuring and other" and "Other, net" in its presentation of EBITDAX into a single line titled "Other expenses, net."

The following table presents our net debt as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Total long-term debt $ 2,700,000 $ 2,425,000 Cash and cash equivalents 254,323 95,345 Total restricted cash 3,590 3,416 Net debt $ 2,442,087 $ 2,326,239

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 91,686 $ 83,309 Derivatives, net 23,822 (6,840 ) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (2,934 ) (4,182 ) Other, net(2) 1,797 1,899 Total selected items before tax 22,685 (9,123 ) Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1) (7,311 ) 3,508 Impact of valuation adjustments and other tax items (7,963 ) - Adjusted net income (loss) $ 99,097 77,694 Net income per diluted share $ 0.19 $ 0.17 Derivatives, net 0.05 (0.01 ) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Total selected items before tax 0.04 (0.02 ) Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1) (0.01 ) 0.01 Impact of valuation adjustments and other tax items (0.01 ) - Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.21 $ 0.16 Weighted average number of diluted shares 482,096 479,326

(1) Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana/Equatorial Guinea are 21% and 35%, respectively. (2) Commencing in the first quarter of 2023, the Company combined the lines for "Restructuring and other" and "Other, net" in its presentation of Adjusted net income into a single line titled "Other, net."

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Free Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 272,563 $ 203,853 Net cash used for oil and gas assets - base business (156,131 ) (97,174 ) Base business free cash flow 116,432 106,679 Net cash used for oil and gas assets - Mauritania/Senegal (158,691 ) (126,511 ) Free cash flow $ (42,259 ) $ (19,832 )

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Operational Summary (In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net Volume Sold Oil (MMBbl) 4.890 4.945 Gas (MMcf) 4.336 2.761 NGL (MMBbl) 0.088 0.096 Total (MMBoe) 5.701 5.501 Total (Mboepd) 62.645 61.124 Revenue Oil sales $ 402,117 $ 388,099 Gas sales 15,138 3,866 NGL sales 1,848 2,275 Total oil and gas revenue 419,103 394,240 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (2,934 ) (4,182 ) Realized revenue $ 416,169 $ 390,058 Oil and Gas Production Costs $ 93,618 $ 83,936 Sales per Bbl/Mcf/Boe Average oil sales price per Bbl $ 82.23 $ 78.48 Average gas sales price per Mcf 3.49 1.40 Average NGL sales price per Bbl 21.00 23.70 Average total sales price per Boe 73.52 71.67 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per Boe (0.51 ) (0.76 ) Realized revenue per Boe 73.00 70.90 Oil and gas production costs per Boe $ 16.42 $ 15.26

(1) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos' Net Oil Volumes Sold.

Kosmos was underlifted by approximately 0.2 million barrels as of March 31 2024.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Hedging Summary As of March 31, 2024(1) (Unaudited) Weighted Average Price per Bbl Index MBbl Floor(2) Sold Put Ceiling 2024: Three-way collars Dated Brent 3,000 $ 70.00 $ 45.00 $ 96.25 Three-way collars Dated Brent 2,000 70.00 45.00 90.00 Two-way collars Dated Brent 1,000 65.00 - 85.00 Two-way collars Dated Brent 1,500 70.00 - 100.00

(1) Please see the Company's filed 10-Q for additional disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of March 31, 2024 and hedges put in place through filing date. (2) "Floor" represents floor price for collars and strike price for purchased puts.

2024 Guidance

2Q 2024 FY 2024 Guidance Production(1,2) 62,000 - 66,000 boe per day 71,000 - 77,000 boe per day Opex(3) $23 - $25 per boe ~$15 - $17 per boe DD&A $14.50 - $16.50 per boe $18 - $20 per boe G&A(~60% cash) $25 - $30 million $100 - $120 million Exploration Expense(4) $10 - $15 million $40 - $60 million Net Interest Expense(5,6) $35 - $40 million ~$140 million Tax $10 - $12 per boe $10 - $12 per boe Capital Expenditure $225 - $275 million $700 - $750 million

Note: Ghana / Equatorial Guinea revenue calculated by number of cargos. (1) 2Q 2024 cargo forecast - Ghana: 4 cargos / Equatorial Guinea 0.5 cargo. FY 2024 Ghana: 15 cargos / Equatorial Guinea 3 cargos. Average cargo sizes 950,000 barrels of oil. (2) U.S. Gulf of Mexico Production: 2Q 2024 forecast 12,500-13,500 boe per day. FY2024: 15,500-17,000 boe per day. Oil/Gas/NGL split for 2024: ~82%/~12%/~6%. (3) FY24 opex excludes operating costs associated with Greater Tortue Ahmeyim, which are expected to total approximately $115-130 million ($15 million in 2Q24) (4) Excludes leasehold impairments and dry hole costs (5) Includes impact of capitalized interest in 1H24 relating to Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development expenditure until first gas; 2H24 interest expense expected to be ~$45 million / quarter (6) Includes one-off loss on extinguishment of debt of approximately $22 million in the second quarter 2024 associated with the amendment and restatement of the RBL

