AudioCodes Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

First Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 1.5% year-over-year to $60.1 million;

Quarterly service revenues increased by 3.3% year-over-year to $31.5 million;

GAAP results:

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 64.4%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 5.5%;

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $2.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.2%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 10.5%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $5.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

AudioCodes declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of $5.5 million, was paid on March 6, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 20, 2024.

AudioCodes repurchased 301,937 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $3.6 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $60.1 million compared to $59.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Net income was $2.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $5.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (v) non-cash deferred tax expenses (income); and (vi) non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $15.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments were $106.0 million as of March 31, 2024 compared to $106.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during the first quarter of 2024,, offset, in part, by cash from operating activities.

"Our first quarter 2024 results were highlighted by healthy revenue growth of 1.5% year-over-year and progress made in strategic areas for our business", said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes. "In parallel with the nice growth in key business lines such as Microsoft Teams, voice services for CX, and conversational AI applications, we saw continued decline in our legacy gateway networking business, similar to trends seen in 2023. The continued transition from capex to recurring revenue model also posed revenue headwinds in the quarter.

Growth in key business lines for our future continued as planned. Microsoft business grew 8% year-over-year, with steady increase in the Live managed services, which grew 45% year-over-year, and have reached ARR of $53M exiting 1Q24. We are thus confident that we are on track to achieve our Live ARR plan of $64 - $70 million for 2024. Live managed services represent now nearly 45% of our Microsoft business compared to 25% in the year ago quarter, and thus we believe the impact of our shift to recurring revenue model should ease in coming quarters. We also enjoyed growth in total contract value of Live services which grew above 45% year-over-year. Additionally, we have seen strong performance in customer experience (CX) and conversational AI (CAI), up 15% and 50% year over year, respectively. The strength has been driven by sales of our voice connectivity solutions in the CX market, and cross-selling of our Voca CIC AI first, Azure-native contact center for Teams. We are heartened by the market's growing recognition of Voca CIC, which has recently been awarded by CX Today as the best Microsoft Teams Contact Center solution. We expect Voca CIC to be a major growth pillar of our CX and of the Company over the long-term. We believe we are the de facto leader for complete calling and contact center solutions for Microsoft Teams.

On the financial front, we enjoyed strong positive cash flow from operations in the quarter. To support further margin expansion, we have recently initiated the second phase of cost rationalization plans discussed previously.

Overall, while we had a slower than expected start of revenue growth to the year due to the decline in gateways and muted business spending as a result of the elevated interest rate environment in 2024, we remain confident in our ability to sustain healthy top-line growth long-term while driving significant margin expansion in 2024 and beyond," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

In December 2023, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $20 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through June 18, 2024.

On February 6, 2024, the Company declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.5 million, was paid on March 6, 2024 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on February 20, 2024.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company acquired 301,937 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $3.6 million.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $10.2 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,410

$ 30,546 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 208

212 Short-term marketable securities 15,322

7,438 Trade receivables, net 48,977

51,125 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,841

9,381 Inventories 40,658

43,959 Total current assets 144,416

142,661







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term Trade receivables $16,630

$ 16,798 Long-term marketable securities 57,532

65,732 Long-term financial investments 2,543

2,730 Deferred tax assets 6,890

6,208 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,061

36,712 Severance pay funds 17,219

17,202 Total long-term assets 135,875

145,382







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 17,394

10,893







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 38,448

38,581







Total assets $ 336,133

$ 337,517







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables 7,322

7,556 Other payables and accrued expenses 28,460

29,943 Deferred revenues 44,312

38,820 Short-term operating lease liabilities 6,474

7,878 Total current liabilities 86,568

84,197







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 16,569

$ 16,662 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 17,929

17,142 Long-term operating lease liabilities 31,435

31,404 Total long-term liabilities 65,933

65,208







Total shareholders' equity 183,632

188,112 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 336,133

$ 337,517

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data





Three months ended



March 31,



2024

2023



(Unaudited) Revenues:







Products

$ 28,550

$ 28,693 Services

31,526

30,520 Total Revenues

60,076

59,213 Cost of revenues:







Products

11,825

13,044 Services

9,584

9,626 Total Cost of revenues

21,409

22,670 Gross profit

38,667

36,543 Operating expenses:







Research and development, net

13,933

15,009 Selling and marketing

17,367

17,847 General and administrative

4,086

4,531 Total operating expenses

35,386

37,387 Operating income (loss)

3,281

(844) Financial income, net

23

949 Income before taxes on income

3,304

105 Taxes on income, net

(1,221)

(287) Net income (loss)

$ 2,083

$ (182) Basic net earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.07

$ (0.01) Diluted net earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.07

$ (0.01) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net

earnings per share (in thousands)

30,333

31,750 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net

earnings per share (in thousands)

30,793

32,148

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data





Three months ended



March 31,



2024

2023



(Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss)

$ 2,083

$ (182) GAAP net earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.07

$ (0.01) Cost of revenues:







Share-based compensation (1)

79

107 Amortization expenses (2)

122

135 Lease expenses (6)

304

-



505

242 Research and development, net:







Share-based compensation (1)

592

743 Deferred payments expenses (3)

-

125 Lease expenses (6)

342

-



934

868 Selling and marketing:







Share-based compensation (1)

723

1,237 Amortization expenses (2)

11

11 Deferred payments expenses (3)

-

125 Lease expenses (6)

38

-



772

1,373 General and administrative:







Share-based compensation (1)

742

1,259 Lease expenses (6)

76







818

1,259 Financial expenses:







Exchange rate differences (4)

(364)

(541)









Income taxes:







Deferred tax (5)

471

(338) Non-GAAP net income

$ 5,219

$ 2,681 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.17

$ 0.08 Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP

diluted net earnings per share (in thousands)

31,570

33,056











(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others. (2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets. (3) Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd. (4) Financial expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. (5) Non-cash deferred tax expenses. (6) Non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended



March 31,



2024

2023



(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 2,083

$ (182) Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

523

651 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of

discounts, net

314

372 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(110)

16 Share-based compensation expenses

2,136

3,346 Increase in deferred tax assets, net

(786)

(366) Cash financial loss (income), net

85

(390) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

2,389

2,150 Decrease in operating lease liabilities

(2,111)

(3,537) Decrease in trade receivables, net

2,316

6,511 Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses

540

184 Decrease (increase) in inventories

3,258

(5,766) Decrease in trade payables

(234)

(756) Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses

(1,732)

(4,065) Increase in deferred revenues

6,310

5,060 Net cash provided by operating activities

14,981

3,228 Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds from short-term deposits

4

5,004 Proceeds from financial investment

21

- Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

500

1,000 Proceeds from redemption of financial investments

-

2,749 Purchase of property and equipment

(6,785)

(1,316) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(6,260)

7,437

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended



March 31,



2024

2023



(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:







Purchase of treasury shares

(3,584)

- Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(5,453)

(5,718) Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options

180

96 Net cash used in financing activities

(8,857)

(5,622)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(136)

5,043 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

30,546

24,535 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 30,410

$ 29,578













