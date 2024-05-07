Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
PR Newswire
07.05.2024 | 08:00
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AudioCodes Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

LOD, Israel, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly revenues increased by 1.5% year-over-year to $60.1 million;
  • Quarterly service revenues increased by 3.3% year-over-year to $31.5 million;
  • GAAP results:
    - Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 64.4%;
    - Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 5.5%;
    - Quarterly GAAP net income was $2.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP results:
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.2%;
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 10.5%;
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $5.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $15.0 million for the quarter.
  • AudioCodes declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of $5.5 million, was paid on March 6, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 20, 2024.
  • AudioCodes repurchased 301,937 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $3.6 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $60.1 million compared to $59.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Net income was $2.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $5.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (v) non-cash deferred tax expenses (income); and (vi) non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $15.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments were $106.0 million as of March 31, 2024 compared to $106.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during the first quarter of 2024,, offset, in part, by cash from operating activities.

"Our first quarter 2024 results were highlighted by healthy revenue growth of 1.5% year-over-year and progress made in strategic areas for our business", said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes. "In parallel with the nice growth in key business lines such as Microsoft Teams, voice services for CX, and conversational AI applications, we saw continued decline in our legacy gateway networking business, similar to trends seen in 2023. The continued transition from capex to recurring revenue model also posed revenue headwinds in the quarter.

Growth in key business lines for our future continued as planned. Microsoft business grew 8% year-over-year, with steady increase in the Live managed services, which grew 45% year-over-year, and have reached ARR of $53M exiting 1Q24. We are thus confident that we are on track to achieve our Live ARR plan of $64 - $70 million for 2024. Live managed services represent now nearly 45% of our Microsoft business compared to 25% in the year ago quarter, and thus we believe the impact of our shift to recurring revenue model should ease in coming quarters. We also enjoyed growth in total contract value of Live services which grew above 45% year-over-year. Additionally, we have seen strong performance in customer experience (CX) and conversational AI (CAI), up 15% and 50% year over year, respectively. The strength has been driven by sales of our voice connectivity solutions in the CX market, and cross-selling of our Voca CIC AI first, Azure-native contact center for Teams. We are heartened by the market's growing recognition of Voca CIC, which has recently been awarded by CX Today as the best Microsoft Teams Contact Center solution. We expect Voca CIC to be a major growth pillar of our CX and of the Company over the long-term. We believe we are the de facto leader for complete calling and contact center solutions for Microsoft Teams.

On the financial front, we enjoyed strong positive cash flow from operations in the quarter. To support further margin expansion, we have recently initiated the second phase of cost rationalization plans discussed previously.

Overall, while we had a slower than expected start of revenue growth to the year due to the decline in gateways and muted business spending as a result of the elevated interest rate environment in 2024, we remain confident in our ability to sustain healthy top-line growth long-term while driving significant margin expansion in 2024 and beyond," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

In December 2023, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $20 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through June 18, 2024.

On February 6, 2024, the Company declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.5 million, was paid on March 6, 2024 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on February 20, 2024.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company acquired 301,937 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $3.6 million.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $10.2 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's first quarter of 2024 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one the following numbers:

United States Participants: 888-506-0062

International Participants: +1 (973) 528-0011

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby.

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and Israel and Hezbollah as well as the possibility that this could develop into a broader regional conflict involving Israel with other parties, may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2024 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands



March 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 30,410


$ 30,546

Short-term and restricted bank deposits

208


212

Short-term marketable securities

15,322


7,438

Trade receivables, net

48,977


51,125

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,841


9,381

Inventories

40,658


43,959

Total current assets

144,416


142,661





LONG-TERM ASSETS:




Long-term Trade receivables

$16,630


$ 16,798

Long-term marketable securities

57,532


65,732

Long-term financial investments

2,543


2,730

Deferred tax assets

6,890


6,208

Operating lease right-of-use assets

35,061


36,712

Severance pay funds

17,219


17,202

Total long-term assets

135,875


145,382





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

17,394


10,893





GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET

38,448


38,581





Total assets

$ 336,133


$ 337,517





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Trade payables

7,322


7,556

Other payables and accrued expenses

28,460


29,943

Deferred revenues

44,312


38,820

Short-term operating lease liabilities

6,474


7,878

Total current liabilities

86,568


84,197





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Accrued severance pay

$ 16,569


$ 16,662

Deferred revenues and other liabilities

17,929


17,142

Long-term operating lease liabilities

31,435


31,404

Total long-term liabilities

65,933


65,208





Total shareholders' equity

183,632


188,112

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 336,133


$ 337,517

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data




Three months ended



March 31,



2024


2023



(Unaudited)

Revenues:





Products


$ 28,550


$ 28,693

Services


31,526


30,520

Total Revenues


60,076


59,213

Cost of revenues:





Products


11,825


13,044

Services


9,584


9,626

Total Cost of revenues


21,409


22,670

Gross profit


38,667


36,543

Operating expenses:





Research and development, net


13,933


15,009

Selling and marketing


17,367


17,847

General and administrative


4,086


4,531

Total operating expenses


35,386


37,387

Operating income (loss)


3,281


(844)

Financial income, net


23


949

Income before taxes on income


3,304


105

Taxes on income, net


(1,221)


(287)

Net income (loss)


$ 2,083


$ (182)

Basic net earnings (loss) per share


$ 0.07


$ (0.01)

Diluted net earnings (loss) per share


$ 0.07


$ (0.01)

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net
earnings per share (in thousands)


30,333


31,750

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net
earnings per share (in thousands)


30,793


32,148

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data




Three months ended



March 31,



2024


2023



(Unaudited)

GAAP net income (loss)


$ 2,083


$ (182)

GAAP net earnings (loss) per share


$ 0.07


$ (0.01)

Cost of revenues:





Share-based compensation (1)


79


107

Amortization expenses (2)


122


135

Lease expenses (6)


304


-



505


242

Research and development, net:





Share-based compensation (1)


592


743

Deferred payments expenses (3)


-


125

Lease expenses (6)


342


-



934


868

Selling and marketing:





Share-based compensation (1)


723


1,237

Amortization expenses (2)


11


11

Deferred payments expenses (3)


-


125

Lease expenses (6)


38


-



772


1,373

General and administrative:





Share-based compensation (1)


742


1,259

Lease expenses (6)


76





818


1,259

Financial expenses:





Exchange rate differences (4)


(364)


(541)






Income taxes:





Deferred tax (5)


471


(338)

Non-GAAP net income


$ 5,219


$ 2,681

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share


$ 0.17


$ 0.08

Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP
diluted net earnings per share (in thousands)


31,570


33,056







(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.

(3) Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd.

(4) Financial expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(5) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.

(6) Non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands




Three months ended



March 31,



2024


2023



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss)


$ 2,083


$ (182)

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


523


651

Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of
discounts, net


314


372

Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net


(110)


16

Share-based compensation expenses


2,136


3,346

Increase in deferred tax assets, net


(786)


(366)

Cash financial loss (income), net


85


(390)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets


2,389


2,150

Decrease in operating lease liabilities


(2,111)


(3,537)

Decrease in trade receivables, net


2,316


6,511

Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses


540


184

Decrease (increase) in inventories


3,258


(5,766)

Decrease in trade payables


(234)


(756)

Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses


(1,732)


(4,065)

Increase in deferred revenues


6,310


5,060

Net cash provided by operating activities


14,981


3,228

Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from short-term deposits


4


5,004

Proceeds from financial investment


21


-

Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities


500


1,000

Proceeds from redemption of financial investments


-


2,749

Purchase of property and equipment


(6,785)


(1,316)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(6,260)


7,437

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands




Three months ended



March 31,



2024


2023



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Purchase of treasury shares


(3,584)


-

Cash dividends paid to shareholders


(5,453)


(5,718)

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options


180


96

Net cash used in financing activities


(8,857)


(5,622)






Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(136)


5,043

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


30,546


24,535

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$ 30,410


$ 29,578







Company Contacts



[email protected]


[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391462/audiocodes_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AudioCodes

© 2024 PR Newswire
