CRE, the French energy regulator, initially planned to allocate 99 MW in its PV tender for non-interconnected areas, but ultimately allocated 49. 8 MW. France's Ministry of the Ecological Transition has reported results from the latest round of its 282 MW solar tender for non-interconnected zones (ZNI). The tender, which was launched in 2019, is open to PV projects, including arrays with storage, ranging in size from 100 kW to 5 MW. The selection process resulted in the allocation of 15 projects totaling 49. 76 MW in Corsica and France's overseas territories. The CRE originally planned to allocate ...

