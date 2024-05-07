TrustQuay Viewpoint (TQVP), the SaaS technology solution provider of choice for the trust and corporate services market, today announced the appointment of Guy Harrison as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This key leadership appointment is aimed at driving the company's global growth and supporting the digital transformation in the Trust and Corporate Service Provider (TCSP) industry.

Guy Harrison comes to TrustQuay Viewpoint with a distinguished career, having led significant innovations and growth in AML and KYC compliance across several prestigious firms. His previous roles include CEO at SmartSearch, General Manager at Dow Jones Risk and Compliance, Managing Director at IHS Markit, and strategic leadership positions at Goldman Sachs. With a proven track record of revenue growth, he has driven substantial advancements in regulatory compliance solutions and operational excellence at each of these organisations.

Heath Davies, Chairman of the Board, stated: "Guy's extensive background in driving technological and operational improvements at major firms makes him exceptionally suited to lead TrustQuay Viewpoint through its next phase of growth and innovation. We are confident that Guy's expertise will significantly enhance our market presence, accelerate our strategic initiatives and support our customers and prospects on their digital transformation journey."

Guy Harrison, CEO of TrustQuay Viewpoint stated: "I am honoured to lead TrustQuay Viewpoint at this transformative time in our industry. With over 600 clients globally we are already recognised as the industry champion and our SaaS solutions are setting the pace for digital transformation. I am excited to join the leadership team, harness my experience and lead our dedicated global teams."

About TrustQuay Viewpoint

TrustQuay Viewpoint is a leading technology provider dedicated to the global trust and corporate services market. With a 40-year track record, serving over 600 clients across more than 60 jurisdictions, TrustQuay Viewpoint offers cutting-edge SaaS solutions tailored to meet the complex demands of the sector. For more information, please visit www.trustquay.com.

