1infinity Ventures, in collaboration with Silicon Sands Venture Studios, is the first-ever global, generative AI-focused venture fund, dedicated to pioneering responsible and secure AI innovations.

Today, we're introducing an extraordinary alliance that features some of the most brilliant minds in the industry - Jiazi Guo, Dr. Seth Dobrin, Cyrus Hodes, and Atticus Francken - partnering with an unparalleled network of top tech firms, global academic institutions, and expert advisors. This fund is set to be a beacon of innovation in AI, leading with initiatives that are not only revolutionary but also ethically sound and secure.

1infinity Ventures

(top L-R) Dr. Seth Dobrin; Jiazi Guo; (bottom L-R) Atticus Francken; Cyrus Hodes

We invest responsibly in AI and emerging technologies, backing startups that not only promise high returns but also adhere to the highest ethical standards, enhancing societal well-being.

Jiazi Guo: Pioneering Cryptocurrency Investment Innovations

Guo, one of the pivotal partners in this venture, is the CEO of ETZ, a company renowned for launching the world's first cryptocurrency SEP-IRA investment. Under her leadership, ETZ has revolutionized how investments in digital currencies are handled within retirement plans, blending technological innovation with robust investment strategies. "My involvement in this fund represents a continuation my commitment to integrate cutting-edge technology with practical financial solutions. This AI venture fund is a perfect example of how innovative technologies can be grounded in responsible practices and ethical considerations," said Guo.

Dr. Seth Dobrin: A Trailblazer in Global AI Leadership

Dobrin, the former Global Chief AI Officer at IBM, brings a wealth of experience to this venture. Under his leadership, IBM made significant advancements in responsible AI development, setting industry standards for ethical AI practices. Together, we aim to develop AI solutions that are not only innovative but also aligned with global ethical standards," said Dr. Dobrin.

Cyrus Hodes: A Visionary in AI and Blockchain Integration

Hodes, co-founder of infinitio AI - the generative AI blockchain Layer 2, with a responsible AI focus - brings a unique perspective to the partnership. Besides being a co-founder of Stability AI, Hodes leads the Safety and Assurance of Generative AI (SAFE) project at the Global Partnership on AI. Hodes, a former advisor to the UAE Minister of Artificial Intelligence, has played a significant role in global AI governance.

Atticus Francken: Strategist in Digital and Financial Innovation

Francken, a seasoned entrepreneur, brings a diverse portfolio of successful ventures, including significant contributions to renewable energy finance and development. Francken's profound public policy experience includes roles at the White House and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He has also held significant institutional investment positions at Ullico and as Vice President at CleanCapital. Francken is instrumental in commercializing new technologies, forging strategic partnerships, and navigating public policy.

Unprecedented Alliance for AI Responsibility

The venture fund by 1infinity Ventures and Silicon Sands Venture Studios represents a visionary approach to AI development, focusing on responsibility from the outset. "Our goal is to create an ecosystem where AI is developed with ethical standards at its core. This partnership allows us to leverage significant expertise and resources to make a profound impact on the AI landscape globally," stated Guo.

A Strategic Collaboration

Each partner brings a unique strength to the table, making this alliance particularly potent. "Together, we possess the strategic foresight, technical expertise, and a robust ethical framework to truly drive positive change in AI," explained Dr. Seth Dobrin. "We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI technologies. This fund is not just an investment vehicle set to generate high returns; it's a commitment to ensuring that the next wave of AI innovation is aligned with global governance of AI frameworks," added Cyrus Hodes.

About 1infinity Ventures

1infinity Ventures is a leading venture capital firm that fosters technology growth through responsible investments, particularly in AI and emerging technologies. The firm supports startups that align with high ethical standards to enhance societal well-being.

About Silicon Sands Venture Studios

Silicon Sands Venture Studios, right at the core of the tech innovation ecosystem, is dedicated to sculpting the future of AI. By joining forces with the brightest entrepreneurs and technologists, our goal is to deliver not only cutting-edge but also safe and ethically responsible AI solutions to the world.

