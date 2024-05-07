The roadshow will foster discussions among top retailers about how to reduce shrink, optimize return processes, and combat fraud with advanced data analytics

Appriss Retail, a leading provider of data and analytics solutions designed to reduce retail losses, decrease returns, and provide a more seamless consumer experience, is highlighting its commitment to the U.K. and EU markets by hosting an exclusive event for customers and prospects, its U.K. Roadshow, on May 16, along with attending the London-based ORIS Forum May 12-15. Both events come on the heels of the solution provider's participation in the Retail Technology Show in London at the end of April.

During the roadshow on May 16, Appriss Retail's U.K. customers like Marks Spencer, Sainsbury's, and Frasers Group will gather along with other retailers for informative presentations and networking opportunities. Retailers will gain valuable insights into loss prevention strategies and return rate reduction techniques. Attendees will also benefit from receiving personalized guidance from Appriss Retail's solution experts.

The third event in a recent series, Appriss Retail created the roadshows to bring together customers and prospects in a collaborative, peer-to-peer learning environment to discuss the unique challenges within the market and discover new ways to combat them. The first roadshow stop took place in Melbourne, Australia in February, followed by Dallas in April.

"As the intricacies of crime, theft, and fraud evolve worldwide, retailers need to collaborate to address these issues head-on," said Jackie Foxford, investigations manager, Marks Spencer. "Creating this opportunity for us to gather is just one of the many benefits of the successful 16-year partnership we've built with Appriss Retail."

Appriss Retail is actively engaged in expanding its global footprint and establishing itself as the leading provider of fraud and abuse solutions for retailers worldwide.

"At Appriss Retail, we take our role as a trusted global retail partner seriously and we've created this roadshow series and attended international conferences to demonstrate our commitment to client service in every region," said Michael Osborne, CEO, Appriss Retail. "These upcoming events will help us learn more about specific retail challenges in the European and U.K. markets so we can further innovate to be effective, long-term partners for all of our customers."

The solution provider currently serves 270 premier retailers worldwide, including 60 of the top 100 retailers. Across these businesses, Appriss Retail supports 150,000 retail locations across 45 countries and six continents.

To learn more about Appriss Retail, including its innovative solutions, global customers, and upcoming events, visit www.apprissretail.com.

About Appriss Retail

Appriss Retail provides AI-driven analytics and real-time, integrated recommendations focused on identifying and mitigating theft, fraud, and abuse, while shaping positive experiences for profitable consumers. Used by more than 60 of the Top 100 omnichannel retailers, the company's SaaS solutions improve retail profitability by reducing fraud and abuse, minimizing ecommerce claims and appeasements, and preventing losses caused by employee theft and turnover. For more information about Appriss Retail, visit www.apprissretail.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507448533/en/

Contacts:

Matthew Boncosky

Ketner Group Communications (for Appriss Retail)

Matthew.Boncosky@ketnergroup.com