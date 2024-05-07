

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after settling modestly higher in the previous session.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were little changed at $83.34 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were marginally higher at $78.52.



Investors waited for more clarity on events surrounding the Gaza conflict after Hamas reportedly accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt the seven-month war with Israel, but the latter said the deal didn't meet its 'core demand.'



As ceasefire talks continue, Israel is pushing ahead with plans for military operations in the southern city of Rafah.



The Israeli military said it was conducting 'targeted strikes' against Hamas in eastern Rafah.



Early Tuesday, Israeli tanks entered the city, reaching as close as 200 meters (yards) from Rafah's crossing with neighboring Egypt, media reports quoted a Palestinian security official and an Egyptian official as saying.



Oil markets also faced uncertainty on the demand outlook amid signs that Federal Reserve policymakers will wait longer before cutting interest rates.



