

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged lower on Tuesday after demonstrating resilience in the previous trading session.



Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $2,314.23 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $2,322.70.



The U.S. dollar edged higher in early European trade, keeping bullion prices under pressure.



Investors waited for more clarity on events surrounding the Gaza conflict after Hamas reportedly accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt the seven-month war with Israel, but the latter said the deal didn't meet its 'core demand.'



As ceasefire talks continue, Israel is pushing ahead with plans for military operations in the southern city of Rafah.



The Israeli military said it was conducting 'targeted strikes' against Hamas in eastern Rafah.



Investors were also reacting to hawkish comments from a couple of Federal Reserve officials.



Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said Monday that he feels the risks are weighted towards more inflation.



His New York counterpart John Williams said that the timing of rate cuts will depend on the totality of the incoming data.



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is among the officials scheduled to speak later today.



The U.S. economic calendar remains relatively quiet throughout the week before the CPI report due next week.



The jobless claims report on Thursday and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey on Friday may garner some attention.



