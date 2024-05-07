Healthier Habits Drive Salad Container Market to Top US$ 3,119.7 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The salad container market is booming due to a confluence of factors: rising health consciousness, convenience trends like meal subscriptions and delivery, and a focus on sustainability. Consumers are increasingly opting for healthy options and appreciate the ease of pre-prepared salads. Eco-friendly packaging made from paperboard further fuels market growth by appealing to environmentally conscious customers.

NEWARK, Del., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The salad container market has witnessed a significant rise in recent years, primarily due to the increasing awareness of healthy eating habits. The rising incidences of chronic diseases in developed economies have also played a crucial role in boosting the sales of salad containers.

As per industry experts, the market valuation is expected to surpass US$ 3,119.7 million by 2034. With last-mile delivery services making a comeback, the industry is expected to report a CAGR of 3.7% through 2034. As of 2024, the market is valued at US$ 2,169.3 million.

Companies are offering monthly and weekly subscription plans, along with other services like free home delivery and customized salads, to cater to consumers with varied taste preferences. Key players are collaborating with local gyms and wellness centers to promote their products and services. The industry is also benefiting from collaborations with social media influencers and fitness gurus.

Sustainability is a significant trend that is influencing the market. Key players have introduced eco-friendly containers made from paperboard to attract eco-conscious consumers. These containers can be reused or recycled after the end of their lifecycle, which is a significant factor contributing to the growing popularity of salad bowls. The ready-to-eat salad container market is witnessing significant growth, especially among millennials coming from affluent financial backgrounds.

"The influx of a multitude of international food chains in emerging economies is proof of the market's promising prospects ahead. This trend not only reflects the growing consumer demand for convenient and diverse food options but also signifies the increasing globalization of food culture", says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights, Inc.) .

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The plates and bowls segment dominates the salad container market with a share of 32% in 2024.

Based on the material, the plastic segment leads the market with a share of 35% in 2024.

The salad container market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2034.

The salad container market in the United Kingdom is estimated to rise at a 2.9% CAGR through 2034.

The salad container market in Japan has the potential to increase at a 3.6% CAGR through 2034.

The United States salad container market is predicted to rise at a 3.1% CAGR through 2034.

The salad container market in China is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive, with numerous companies operating in the international marketplace.

Local companies tend to have an edge over global ones due to their better understanding of regional preferences, distribution networks, and ability to provide more customized meals.

Companies are embracing sustainable materials in the packaging of salad containers to cater to the demands of eco-conscious consumers.

Prominent companies in the salad container industry include Sabert Corporation, Genpak, Anchor Packaging, Dart Container Corporation, and Pactiv.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Sam's Club rolled out a 2-pack of Bentgo All-In-One Salad Containers for US$20, which customers loved for their design and reusable forks.

In February 2024, Celebration Packaging launched tamper-evident food containers made from 30% recycled PET with a patented safety lock lid for added protection.

In February 2024, Just Salad offered $8.99 meals for customers who reused their salad bowls, aiming to promote sustainability and reduce single-use packaging waste.

In March 2015, Subway introduced eco-friendly salad bowls made from PET resin with 10% PCR content, reducing plastic usage and carbon footprint.

In October 2023, Chipotle started testing an automated digital makeline for salads and bowls in partnership with Hyphen, streamlining their kitchen operations.

In May 2023, Amazon offered discounted OXO food storage containers for meal-prep, with prices starting at US$6, providing plenty of options for storing salads.

In May 2021, Forest and Whale launched Reuse, an edible container made from wheat husks to combat single-use plastic.

In February 2021, Just Salad announced plans to make its reusable bowls available for online orders to tackle the issue of waste from delivery.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

