

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Walt Disney Co (DIS):



Earnings: -$20 million in Q2 vs. $1.27 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q2 vs. $0.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.48 billion or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.02 per share Revenue: $22.08 billion in Q2 vs. $21.82 billion in the same period last year.



