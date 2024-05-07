Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
07.05.2024 | 12:54
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

07 May 2024

It is announced that at the close of business on 03 May 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

03 May 2024 56.44p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 56.34p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

07 May 2024


