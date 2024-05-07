Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2024 | 13:02
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Planning Center Launches Online Donation Software in Australia and New Zealand

Offers Free Subscription for Churches Under Contract

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Planning Center, a leading church management software provider, is pleased to announce the availability of its online church donation software, Giving, in Australia and New Zealand.



Planning Center is offering churches a free subscription to Giving for the duration of their contract with another donation software, for up to 12 months. To switch to Giving, churches can visit this page to sign up and submit their contract to Planning Center.

During the transition period, the only cost incurred will be the processing fees charged by Stripe, Planning Center's payment processor.

"We recognize that switching to a new church donation software can be daunting," said Jeff Berg, CEO of Planning Center. "That's why we're offering churches a free subscription to switch to Giving for the rest of their current contract, up to 12 months."

Planning Center understands the challenges churches face when coordinating their ministry across multiple platforms. With Giving, churches in Australia and New Zealand can now seamlessly integrate online giving with their existing Planning Center tools, eliminating the need for multiple products.

Planning Center has helped churches save thousands of dollars on processing fees by switching to Giving. With their competitive rates, churches can allocate more resources toward their ministry efforts instead of paying insurmountable fees elsewhere.

With Giving, churches in Australia and New Zealand can now centralize their online giving within the familiar Planning Center ecosystem, providing a seamless experience for both administrators and donors. By consolidating multiple products into a single platform, churches can save time, reduce administrative burdens, and create a better donation experience for their members.

To learn more about Planning Center Giving and the transition promotion, please visit planningcenter.com/giving/free.

About Planning Center: Planning Center provides over 80,000 churches with tools to help them process donations, coordinate events, schedule volunteers, check children in, and much more. For more information, visit planningcenter.com.

Contact Information

Emily Jiles
Marketing Director
marketing@planningcenter.com

SOURCE: Planning Center

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.