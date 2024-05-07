Experienced Infrastructure Investor Strengthens Investment Capabilities in Europe

Expands Vision Ridge Team in London

Vision Ridge Partners ("Vision Ridge" or the "Firm"), a global sustainable real assets investor, today announced that Ramzi Moubarak, former Managing Director on Macquarie Capital's Infrastructure and Energy Capital team in Europe, has joined the Firm as a Managing Director and Head of Europe, effective immediately. Mr. Moubarak is based in London.

An accomplished investor with more than fifteen years of infrastructure and private equity experience, Mr. Moubarak will be responsible for sourcing and executing investments principally in Europe, across the energy, transportation, and agriculture sectors. Mr. Moubarak's addition to Vision Ridge follows the opening of its London office in October 2023, deepens the Firm's regional bench, and enhances the team's network for global investment opportunities.

"We are excited to welcome Ramzi to Vision Ridge, as we seek to continue to strengthen our capabilities in Europe," said Reuben Munger, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Vision Ridge. "I expect that his breadth of infrastructure investment experience will be a great asset to our London team as we evaluate attractive opportunities to add to our portfolio. We look forward to Ramzi's contributions to our Firm, our investment portfolio, and our clients."

"I have long viewed Vision Ridge as a leader in mobilizing capital to address climate change," added Mr. Moubarak. "As the world continues to transition to a more sustainable, lower carbon economy, I am proud to join the Firm and to lead its growth in Europe."

At Macquarie Capital, Mr. Moubarak led the value-add infrastructure investing business and co-led the energy transition sector in Europe. Previously, he served as a Partner at European private equity firm Montagu. Earlier, Mr. Moubarak was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners. He earned an M.S. in Finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an M.S. in Management from Grenoble Ecole de Management.

About Vision Ridge Partners

By seeking to deliver superior investment returns, Vision Ridge mobilizes capital to address humanity's greatest challenge: climate change. The Vision Ridge team seeks to leverage its diverse, complementary skillsets, deep industry experience, and strong network of relationships to execute investments across sustainable real assets, with a focus on energy, transportation, and agriculture. Vision Ridge manages approximately $3.75 billion on behalf of institutional investors globally, as of December 31, 2023. For more information visit: https://vision-ridge.com.

