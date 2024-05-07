

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.10 billion, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $765 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $7.67 billion from $7.28 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.10 Bln. vs. $765 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.67 Bln vs. $7.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 to $6.10



