

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK), a producer of steel and steel-related products, Tuesday reported pre-tax profit of 17 million euros for the first quarter, significantly lower than 126 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. The company also cut its full-year outlook.



'As far as the remainder of the year is concerned, there are also indications that the German economy will not be able to keep pace with the upswing in other industrial nations. The signs of recovery are more hesitant and weaker than originally anticipated,' the company said in a statement.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA declined to 126 million euros from 290 million euros last year.



Sales for the quarter dropped to 2.7 billion euros from 3 billion euros in the previous year.



For the full year, the company now expects sales of around 10.5 billion euros, compared with the previous outlook of 10.5 billion euros - 11 billion euros.



EBITDA for the year is now expected between 550 million euros and 625 million euros, down from 700 million euros and 750 million euros guided earlier.



Further, pre-tax profit outlook has been lowered to 100 million euros - 175 million euros from 250 million euros - 300 million euros.



Detailed first-quarter results are scheduled to be reported on May 13.



