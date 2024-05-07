

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remained mixed amidst renewed hopes of a sooner-than-expected rate cut by the Fed and geopolitical unease in the Middle East. Corporate earning updates as well as central bank commentary also swayed market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures edged up. European benchmarks are trading well into positive territory. Asian shares mostly gained.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices slipped as weak demand eclipsed supply concerns. Geopolitical tensions failed to support safe haven demand for the yellow metal. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,910.20, up 0.15% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,183.10, up 0.05% Germany's DAX at 18,311.75, up 0.77% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,297.96, up 1.03% France's CAC 40 at 8,027.00, up 0.38% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,986.75, up 0.60% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,796.50, up 1.47% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,793.30, up 1.44% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,147.74, up 0.22% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,479.37, down 0.53%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0763, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.2540, down 0.17% USD/JPY at 154.60, up 0.46% AUD/USD at 0.6601, down 0.35% USD/CAD at 1.3682, up 0.15% Dollar Index at 105.25, up 0.19%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.467%, down 0.45% Germany at 2.4425%, down 1.35% France at 2.945%, down 1.21% U.K. at 4.1870%, down 0.95% Japan at 0.863%, down 0.92%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $83.14, down 0.23%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $78.33, down 0.19%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,322.75, down 0.36%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,918.29, down 1.22% Ethereum at $3,096.75, down 2.57% BNB at $591.96, down 0.38% Solana at $156.47, up 1.05% XRP at $0.5399, down 0.17%.



