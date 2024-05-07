

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to ensure the Kerem Shalom crossing is open for humanitarian assistance.



Natanyahu gave this assurance to President Joe Biden when they spoke over phone on Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.



Israel had closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing to humanitarian trucks after three of its soldiers were killed and three critically injured in rocket attacks claimed by Hamas at the weekend.



The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said continued interruption of the entry of aid and fuel supplies at the Rafah crossing will halt the critical humanitarian response across the GazaStrip.



'The catastrophic hunger faced by people especially in northern Gaza will get much worse if these supply routes are interrupted,' it wrote on X.



