PR Newswire
07.05.2024 | 13:36
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 3 May 2024 were:

219.72p Capital only
220.01p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 15,583 ordinary shares on 3rd May 2024, the Company has 77,000,194 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,361,111 shares which are held in Treasury.


