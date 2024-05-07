BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

May 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 3 May 2024 were:

219.72p Capital only

220.01p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 15,583 ordinary shares on 3rd May 2024, the Company has 77,000,194 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,361,111 shares which are held in Treasury.