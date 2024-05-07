Foundation Wellness Recognized as 2024 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Finalist

Foundation Wellness is honored for enabling manufacturing excellence

WADSWORTH, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Foundation Wellness, a U.S. based health and wellness manufacturer, announced that it has been recognized as a finalist in the 2024 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for its outstanding achievement in Operational Excellence.

The implementation of a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) from IIoT Technology provider FORCAM enabled Foundation Wellness to evolve from using manual data recording to smart data analysis, driving efficiency and increasing shop floor visibility. The transition to becoming a smart factory significantly improved production processes by streamlining data recording procedures and enhancing overall productivity. Results showed better decision-making using data-driven insights, faster response times in daily operations, and increased efficiencies.

Foundation Wellness will be recognized along with all other award finalists at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place on June 5, 2024, at the JW Marriott in Marco Island, Florida. Winners in all project and individual categories will be announced at that time, along with the Manufacturers of the Year and Manufacturing Leader of the Year. The gala is the closing event for Rethink: Accelerating Digital Transformation in Manufacturing. Details about the awards are available at https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/.

Nominations for the 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Awards will open in September 2024.

