Hydrosat Expands Leadership Team, Names Idris Habbassi Director of Marketing

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Hydrosat , the climate tech company leveraging thermal imagery to measure water stress and mitigate the effects of climate change, announced today that it has hired Idris Habbassi as Director of Marketing. In this newly created role, Habbassi will spearhead the development and execution of Hydrosat's global marketing strategy, crucial to supporting the company's business growth.

Prior to joining Hydrosat, Habbassi worked at Spire Global as Head of Product & Strategy, where he led Spire's go-to-market strategy for the Space Services business line from its early stages, allowing organizations to deploy satellite constellations in space to solve environmental, social, and business challenges. With more than 13 years of experience in new product development and executing go-to-market strategies within the tech sector, Habbassi also served as Head of Research and Technology Programs at Safran, where he led French and European initiatives on innovative space electric propulsion.

"We're excited to welcome Idris to the Hydrosat team as we continue to expand our market presence and accelerate our business growth," said Pieter Fossel, CEO and co-founder of Hydrosat. "His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in expanding our brand reach and accelerating the adoption of our solutions, furthering our commitment to addressing global climate challenges. We look forward to collaborating with him as we continue our efforts to address climate impact."

Habbassi's appointment follows a sustained period of growth for Hydrosat, including $22 million in new funding, a contract from the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and partnerships with the National Reconnaissance Office and the European Space Agency.

"Hydrosat is a gem within the climate-tech and space-tech ecosystem, and I am thrilled to join the company as it embarks on its next phase of growth," said Habbassi. "The company's inspiring mission, its commitment to excellence in its solutions, and the impressive caliber of its leadership put it in a formidable position for the future - I am honored and privileged to be part of a team dedicated to harnessing satellite technology to mitigate the effects of climate change and address the most pressing global issues."

About Hydrosat

Hydrosat is a geospatial data analytics company that uses thermal infrared imagery to provide unprecedented insights for commercial and government customers. The company's high-resolution, daily satellite thermal imagery delivers a unique perspective on our planet and Hydrosat's advanced analytics convey precise crop yield forecasts and improved irrigation tools to financial and agribusiness customers around the globe.

