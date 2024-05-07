Discovery Senior Living: Choreograph Gainesville 55+ Resort-Style Living Opens Luxury Model Apartment Home for Exclusive Tours

Future residents are invited to tour Choreograph Gainesville's Plumbago two-bedroom, two-bathroom designer model apartment home

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Choreograph Gainesville is proud to announce its Plumbago two-bedroom, two-bathroom model apartment home is now open for exclusive tours. Situated in the heart of Celebration Pointe in Gainesville, Florida, this milestone for the vibrant new 55+ resort-style community marks a significant step forward in providing future residents with an unparalleled living experience when the community opens this fall.





Plumbago Designer Model Living Room





The nearly 1,200-square-foot Plumbago model apartment home showcases the essence of luxury and modern living tailored specifically for the discerning 55+ audience. Boasting contemporary design elements and thoughtful amenities, prospective residents will be captivated by the attention to detail and the comfort of every aspect of the designer living space.

Choreograph Gainesville's model apartment home offers a glimpse into the worry-free lifestyle awaiting residents, featuring a variety of spacious floor plans designed for both functionality and elegance. From kitchens equipped with state-of-the-art appliances to inviting living areas bathed in natural light, every corner exudes warmth and sophistication.

"We are thrilled to unveil our Plumbago model apartment, providing a firsthand look into the exceptional living experience that will be offered at Choreograph Gainesville," said Diana Ferrante Thies, Discovery Senior Living Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Development. "Our stunning 55+ resort-style community is more than just a place to live; it's a vibrant hub where residents can thrive, connect, and create lasting memories. With the opening of our model apartment home, we invite everyone to envision themselves living their best life with us."

The first-of-its-kind in the area, the 55+ Choreograph Gainesville resort-style living community will include 180 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes, including many with dens. As part of the Celebration Pointe neighborhood, Choreograph Gainesville is just minutes from top dining, shopping, entertainment, nature preserves and medical facilities. Choreograph connects the vibrant cultural and social offerings of Gainesville's emerging city life with exclusive onsite amenities, including the signature HighPointe Rooftop Lounge with 4,000 square feet of open-air entertainment space, designer seating with fire bowls and bistro lighting, the Gator Bar and Strokes Simulated Golf; @Bar Tech Bar and Coffee Lounge; Reflections Heated Pool & Cabanas; FitZone Shape Fitness Center; Rhythm Lounge cozy wine bar with wine lockers; Barks & Bubbles Pet Salon; and even Robots as a service - AI in motion. Residents will also have access to a dedicated Residential App, designed to enhance their overall living experience.

Prospective residents are invited to schedule a personalized tour of the Plumbago model apartment home today to experience the unparalleled quality and comfort that Choreograph Gainesville offers. Opportunities to pre-lease early and take advantage of the many VIP Founder's Circle benefits are still available.

For more information about Choreograph Gainesville and to schedule a tour of the Plumbago model apartment, please visit ChoreographGainesville.com or call (352) 722-0657 to learn more.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of over 300 communities and in excess of 30,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the five largest U.S. senior living operators.

