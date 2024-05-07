As the world becomes increasingly roiled by extreme weather, drone-based electroluminescence (EL) mapping can be a key weapon in the arsenal of solar investors. Drone-based EL mapping can be hugely helpful for assessing PV plant module damage and navigating insurance claims, especially after extreme weather such as the recent record rainfall in Dubai or golf ball sized hailstones in Texas. As climate change accelerates, heat damage from wildfires can call for damage assessment, as can tracker or foundation failures after modules become twisted. Detection of non-visible solar module defects has ...

