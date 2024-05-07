This is the Out-of-Home Leader's Fourth Global Expansion since September 2023

Billups, a global Out-of-Home (OOH) managed services agency that helps advertisers and agencies strengthen media performance through a patented analytics and measurement platform, today announced the acquisition of Billie Media, a New Zealand-based specialist OOH agency. This follows Billups' acquisitions of Outsight, TAC Media, and OOH Labs, all since September 2023.

"The Australia and New Zealand Out-of-Home market is a billion-dollar-plus advertising opportunity," said Benjamin Billups, Co-founder of Billups. "Customer demand has driven our major expansion over the past year, and they trust Billups to have the team and technology in place to deliver ROI. Billie Media's core local focus on expertise, data and tech will help enhance our promise to advertisers for a solutions-focused, centralized and accountable approach to driving engagement and value through Out-of-Home experiences."

Founded in Auckland in 2021, Billie Media is a leader in outdoor media solutions across Australia and New Zealand. The agency has developed well-regarded in-house technology, creative optimization and measurement solutions. As well, Billie Media has managed and executed both static and digital Out-of-Home activations for a slate of local and global brands.

"Technology, innovation and transparency are growing engagement and opportunity in Out-of-Home," said Ben Poole, Director and Co-founder, Billie Media. "Our customers will get tremendous benefit from the centralized, global offering Billups brings to Australia and New Zealand. With the support of a cross-border, market-leading partner we can give advertisers confidence, value and accountability in buying OOH media wherever their customers may be."

This acquisition brings Billups' full suite of Out-of-Home solutions and services to the ANZ market for the first time. Starting in September 2023, the company acquired agencies in Belgium, Canada and Malaysia. This expansion gives significant advantages to global and local customers who benefit from the enhanced scale of Billups' targeting, measurement and optimization platform.

About Billups

Billups is reinventing Out-of-Home planning and placement for the performance age. Blending art and science, Billups leads the industry with patented scientific targeting, accurate Out-of-Home measurement and an AI-powered recommendation engine. Billups supports advertisers, agencies and media owners through services and platform technology that make Out-of-Home as automated and attributable as the most effective digital ads. Visit us at www.billups.com.

About Billie Media

Founded in 2021, Billie Media is a New Zealand-based specialist Out-of-Home agency. Harnessing channel innovation, local expertise, technology and data, and creative outputs, Billie Media provides enhanced outdoor solutions for brands locally and internationally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507754351/en/

Contacts:

Billups

Jonathan Gardner

jonathan@salientmg.com