Global chemical company OQ Chemicals has successfully restarted production at its German plants in Oberhausen and Marl after overcoming a recent disruption at a raw material supplier's synthesis gas plant. This led to a declaration of force majeure for certain products.

During the operational pause, OQ Chemicals implemented strategic enhancements to optimize production processes such as data flows and work processes across asset management, operations technology, and engineering. These improvements, aimed at enhancing efficiency and reliability, align with OQ Chemicals' commitment to digitalization and process development.

"We are pleased to report that our units in Germany can ramp up again," stated Albrecht Schwerin, COO at OQ Chemicals. "The unpredictable shutdown has not been an easy time for us, especially since we have been experiencing high levels of customer demand. Nevertheless, OQ Chemicals has remained committed to supporting its customers throughout the disruption. Leveraging our cross-functional international production platform, we worked hard to supply our customers from other sites to minimize the impact on their operations and supply chains."

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman.

