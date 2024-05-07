The "Germany Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunity 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German data center market by investment is expected to grow from USD 7.16 Billion in 2023, to reach USD 12.24 Billion in 2029, a CAGR of 9.35% from 2023-2029.

Germany's robust and stable economy creates a favorable environment for long-term investments in the Germany data center market. Strong government support for the technology sector, including data centers, ensures a supportive regulatory environment. Germany's reputation as a safe and stable country is critical to attracting investors seeking secure locations for data center investments.

The region's rising demand for AI solutions is boosting the Germany data center market. The increased reliance on AI applications drives the demand for robust data infrastructure to support computation and storage requirements. The Germany AI market attracts global companies, with Siemens providing solutions for the German Aerospace Center. This reflects the increasing involvement of international players in the German AI sector.

The expected imbalance between escalating demand and constrained supply will likely drive up costs, posing challenges for enterprises aiming to secure the essential resources required for their data center initiatives.

In Germany, there is a high generation of energy through fossil fuels. Thus, the government has started producing renewable energy. By 2060, the country aims to have net zero carbon emissions and create more renewable energy. Adoption of energy-efficient solutions and consolidation of data center facilities are essential to reducing carbon footprint. Therefore, the government is working with data center operators to reduce carbon emissions in Germany.

KEY REPORT FEATURES:

Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Germany colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Germany by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing German data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the German data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Germany

Facilities Covered (Existing): 149

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 28

Coverage: 25+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Germany

Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Germany data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE:

Some of the critical colocation investors in the Germany data center market are China Mobile International, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Datacenter One, Digital Realty, Equinix, Global Switch, Hetzner Online, Iron Mountain, ITENOS, Lumen Technologies, Maincubes, noris network, NDC-GARBE Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, Penta Infra, Telehouse, Vantage Data Centers.

Telecom operators such as Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Germany, and others played an important role in connectivity across the country.

Local enterprises' migration of on-premises infrastructure to cloud/colocation will play a vital role in colocation revenue growth.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Frankfurt Munich Berlin Hamburg Nuremberg Dusseldorf Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Frankfurt Munich Berlin Hamburg Nuremberg Dusseldorf Other Cities



REPORT COVERAGE

This report analyses the Germany data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Switches Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Chillers Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers Economizers Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core Shell Development

Installation Commissioning Services

Building Engineering Design

Fire Detection Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I Tier II Tier III Tier IV

Geography Frankfurt Other Cities



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How many MW of power capacity will be added across Germany from 2024 to 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Germany data center market?

How big is the Germany data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Germany?

What factors are driving the Germany data center market?

Who are the new entrants in the Germany data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2023 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Germany

