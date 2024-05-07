Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Encouraging preliminary data announced from the NXP800 Phase 1b study in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian cancer, a program granted Fast Track Designation by the US FDA



Data presented at the 2024 AACR demonstrate NXP900's robust activity in non-small cell cancer cell lines

Several clinical data updates expected in 2H 2024



FORT LEE, N.J., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2024 and provided an update on recent business progress.

Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, commented, "Our clinical development programs for NXP800 and NXP900 continued to advance nicely in the first quarter of 2024. For NXP800, we announced encouraging preliminary data from the Phase 1b study in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian cancer. We believe these data provide early evidence for the potential activity of NXP800 in this deadly disease. We are also pleased with the recent increase in patient enrollment into the study as more clinical sites are now fully activated. In addition, our collaboration with the Mayo Clinic investigating NXP800 as a treatment option for patients with cholangiocarcinoma is also advancing, providing a second potential opportunity for NXP800 in another disease representing a severe unmet medical need."

Mr. Bentsur continued, "With respect to NXP900, the Phase 1a dose-escalation study continues as planned, and we recently presented new preclinical data at the 2024 AACR conference confirming the report by AstraZeneca researchers previously published in Nature Communications that adding NXP900 to osimertinib, the active ingredient in TAGRISSO®, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, re-sensitizes resistant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells to osimertinib. In addition, we presented new preclinical data demonstrating the potential synergy between NXP900 and alectinib, the active ingredient in ALECENSA®, in anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-mutated NSCLC cells. EGFR and ALK inhibitors are important therapies against NSCLC and these preclinical data for NXP900 demonstrate its potential in reversing resistance to EGFR and ALK targeted agents."

Mr. Bentsur concluded, "2024 is shaping up to be a potentially transformational year for Nuvectis with several clinical data updates expected in the second half of the year. Importantly, we remain cash flow efficient and ended the quarter with approximately $19.5 million in cash, which we believe provides runway into 2H 2025."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash, and cash equivalents were $19.5 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $19.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase of $0.4 million in the cash balance in the first quarter of 2024 is a result of the utilization of the at-the-market facility, partially offset by the operating expenses for the quarter.

The Company's net loss was $4.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase in net loss of $0.2 million. Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 fiscal year included $1.3 million in non-cash stock-based compensation.

Research and development expenses, including non-cash stock-based compensation, were $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $0.3 million.

General and administrative expenses, including non-cash stock-based compensation, were $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Interest income was $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $0.1 million.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an Investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. NXP900 has a unique mechanism of action in that it inhibits both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase thereby providing complete shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 is currently in a Phase 1a dose escalation study.

NUVECTIS PHARMA, INC.



BALANCE SHEET



(USD in thousands, except per share and share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,464 $ 19,126 Other current assets 250 59 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 19,714 19,185 TOTAL ASSETS $ 19,714 $ 19,185 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payables $ 1,759 $ 2,771 Accrued liabilities 486 415 Employee compensation and benefits 3,447 3,798 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 5,692 6,984 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,692 6,984 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES, SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common Shares, $0.00001 par value - 60,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, 18,356,060, and 17,418,886 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively * * Additional paid in capital 72,438 66,446 Accumulated deficit (58,416 ) (54,245 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 14,022 12,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 19,714 $ 19,185

* Represents an amount lower than $1,000 USD.