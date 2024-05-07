The Swiss Federal Office of Energy says the number of PV installations registered for subsidies with Pronovo, a Swiss government agency, rose 81% year on year in the first three months of 2024. The Swiss Federal Office of Energy said Switzerland registered a record number of PV installations signed up for subsidies in the first quarter of this year. About 603 MW were registered for funding in the first three months of the year, up 81% from the same period a year earlier. In March alone, 6,112 installations were registered for subsidies with Swiss government agency Pronovo, equal to 197 MW of capacity. ...

