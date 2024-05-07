

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The long-awaited crewed flight test of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft was scrubbed at the last minute due to a technical glitch.



The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying the Starliner spacecraft, was scheduled to blast off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:34 p.m. ET, Monday.



NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams had entered the spacecraft to head for the International Space Station.



But after a faulty pressure regulation valve on the liquid oxygen tank of the rocket 's Centaur upper stage was detected, Wilmore and Williams exited the spacecraft and returned to astronaut crew quarters.



ULA, as per the normal recycle process, also removed liquid oxygen and hydrogen from the Atlas V first and second stages.



NASA, Boeing, and ULA are targeting 'no earlier than Friday' for the next launch attempt, the U.S. space agency said.



The delay allows teams to complete data analysis on the faulty oxygen relief valve and determine whether it is necessary to replace it, mission managers said at a news conference Monday night at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.



The crewed flight test will carry Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams to the space station for about a week to test the Starliner spacecraft and its subsystems before NASA certifies the transportation system for rotational missions to the orbiting laboratory for the agency's Commercial Crew Program.



