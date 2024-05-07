WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Highlights include:

Consolidated net income of $120.8 million, compared with $110.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Consolidated net financial earnings (NFE), a non-GAAP financial measure, of $138.6 million, or $1.41 per share, compared to $112.3 million, or $1.16 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Re-affirmed fiscal 2024 net financial earnings per share (NFEPS) guidance range of $2.85 to $3.00, which was increased by $0.15 in February 2024 as a result of strong performance from Energy Services

Maintained long-term projected NFEPS growth rate of 7 to 9 percent (1)

On January 31, 2024, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) filed a rate case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU), seeking a $222.6 million increase in delivery rates

Second-quarter fiscal 2024 net income totaled $120.8 million, or $1.23 per share, compared with $110.2 million, or $1.14 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date net income totaled $210.2 million, or $2.14 per share, compared with $226.2 million, or $2.34 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Second-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE totaled $138.6 million, or $1.41 per share, compared with $112.3 million, or $1.16 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE totaled $211.0 million, or $2.15 per share, compared with $222.6 million, or $2.30 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Management Commentary

Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources, stated, "In February, we raised our fiscal 2024 NFEPS guidance range by $0.15 as a result of Energy Services capitalizing on natural gas price volatility at the beginning of our second quarter, and we continued to make solid progress on our organic growth initiatives. These accomplishments reflect the strength of our diversified business model as well as our commitment to delivering value for our shareholders."

Key Performance Metrics

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, ($ in Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 120,812 $ 110,247 $ 210,223 $ 226,168 Basic EPS $ 1.23 $ 1.14 $ 2.14 $ 2.34 Net financial earnings $ 138,576 $ 112,310 $ 211,020 $ 222,594 Basic net financial earnings per share $ 1.41 $ 1.16 $ 2.15 $ 2.30 (1) NFEPS long-term annual growth projections are based on the midpoint of the $2.20 - $2.30 initial guidance range for fiscal 2022, provided on February 1, 2021.

A reconciliation of net income to NFE for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, is provided below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 120,812 $ 110,247 $ 210,223 $ 226,168 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 25,457 13,971 20,057 (17,532 ) Tax effect (6,049 ) (3,320 ) (4,767 ) 4,167 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (2,845 ) (11,203 ) (19,073 ) 12,769 Tax effect 676 2,662 4,533 (3,035 ) Gain on equity method investment - (200 ) - (200 ) Tax effect - 50 - 50 NFE tax adjustment 525 103 47 207 Net financial earnings $ 138,576 $ 112,310 $ 211,020 $ 222,594 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 98,377 96,893 98,123 96,689 Diluted 99,102 97,556 98,839 97,346 Basic earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.14 $ 2.14 $ 2.34 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 0.25 0.14 0.20 (0.18 ) Tax effect (0.06 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) 0.04 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (0.03 ) (0.12 ) (0.19 ) 0.13 Tax effect 0.01 0.03 0.05 (0.03 ) NFE tax adjustment 0.01 - - - Basic net financial earnings per share $ 1.41 $ 1.16 $ 2.15 $ 2.30

NFE is a measure of earnings based on the elimination of timing differences to effectively match the earnings effects of the economic hedges with the physical sale of natural gas, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and foreign currency contracts. Consequently, to reconcile net income and NFE, current-period unrealized gains and losses on the derivatives are excluded from NFE as a reconciling item. Realized derivative gains and losses are also included in current-period net income. However, NFE includes only realized gains and losses related to natural gas sold out of inventory, effectively matching the full earnings effects of the derivatives with realized margins on physical natural gas flows. NFE also excludes certain transactions associated with equity method investments, including impairment charges, which are non-cash charges, and return of capital in excess of the carrying value of our investment. These are not indicative of the Company's performance for its ongoing operations. Included in the tax effects are current and deferred income tax expense corresponding with the components of NFE.

A table detailing NFE for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, is provided below.

Net financial earnings (loss) by business unit

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 New Jersey Natural Gas $ 107,095 $ 100,697 $ 158,539 $ 155,361 Clean Energy Ventures (5,616 ) (9,379 ) 4,906 (12,961 ) Storage and Transportation 1,981 2,450 5,621 8,693 Energy Services 37,644 21,125 45,475 73,658 Home Services and Other 384 813 (216 ) 784 Subtotal 141,488 115,706 214,325 225,535 Eliminations (2,912 ) (3,396 ) (3,305 ) (2,941 ) Total $ 138,576 $ 112,310 $ 211,020 $ 222,594

Fiscal 2024 NFE Guidance:

NJR re-affirmed its fiscal 2024 NFEPS guidance range of $2.85 to $3.00, which was increased by $0.15 in February 2024, subject to the risks and uncertainties identified below under "Forward-Looking Statements."

In fiscal 2024, NJR expects Energy Services will represent a higher percentage of NFEPS than in prior years due to contributions from the Asset Management Agreements signed in 2020*. The following chart represents NJR's current expected contributions from its business segments for fiscal 2024:

Company Expected Fiscal 2024

Net Financial Earnings

Contribution New Jersey Natural Gas 40 to 45 percent Clean Energy Ventures 12 to 17 percent Storage and Transportation 3 to 7 percent Energy Services 38 to 43 percent* Home Services and Other 0 to 1 percent * NJR expects to recognize the majority of the fiscal 2024 AMA revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter

In providing fiscal 2024 NFE guidance, management is aware there could be differences between reported GAAP earnings and NFE due to matters such as, but not limited to, the positions of our energy-related derivatives. Management is not able to reasonably estimate the aggregate impact or significance of these items on reported earnings and, therefore, is not able to provide a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP equivalent for its operating earnings guidance without unreasonable efforts.

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG)

NJNG reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE of $107.1 million, compared to NFE of $100.7 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE were $158.5 million, compared to NFE of $155.4 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. NJNG reported higher utility gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, driven by higher contribution from BGSS incentive programs, partially offset by increased depreciation and operating expenses, while year-to-date utility gross margin improved as a result of continued customer growth.

Customer Growth:

NJNG added 4,058 new customers during the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared with 4,064 during the same period of fiscal 2023. NJNG expects these new customers to contribute approximately $3.4 million of incremental utility gross margin on an annualized basis.

Base Rate Filing:

On January 31, 2024, NJNG filed a base rate case with the BPU, seeking a $222.6 million increase to its base rates. The filing is based on an overall return of 7.57 percent with a return on equity of 10.42 percent. The proposed increase reflects a 55.42 percent common equity component.

Infrastructure Update:

NJNG's Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) is a five-year, $150 million accelerated recovery program that began in fiscal 2021. IIP consists of a series of infrastructure projects designed to enhance the safety and reliability of NJNG's natural gas distribution system. During the first six months of fiscal 2024, NJNG spent $13.7 million under the program on various distribution system reinforcement projects.



On March 28, 2024, NJNG submitted its annual IIP filing to the BPU requesting a rate increase for capital expenditures of $43.5 million through June 30, 2024, which will result in a $5.6 million revenue increase, with a proposed effective date of October 1, 2024.

Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) Incentive Programs:

BGSS incentive programs contributed $7.9 million to utility gross margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $5.8 million during the same period of fiscal 2023. This increase for the second quarter was due primarily to higher margins from off-system sales. During the first six months of fiscal 2024, these programs contributed $13.3 million to utility gross margin, compared with $14.5 million during the same period in fiscal 2023.

For more information on utility gross margin, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Energy-Efficiency Programs:

SAVEGREEN invested $33.4 million year-to-date in fiscal 2024 in energy-efficiency upgrades for customers' homes and businesses. NJNG recovered $15.1 million of its outstanding investments during the first six months of fiscal 2024 through its energy efficiency rate.

Clean Energy Ventures (CEV)

CEV reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 net financial loss of $(5.6) million, compared with a net financial loss of $(9.4) million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease in net financial loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was largely due to the recognition of Investment Tax Credits associated with solar sale leaseback financing transactions. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE was $4.9 million, compared with a net financial loss of $(13.0) million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The increase in fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE was due primarily to higher SREC and TREC revenue for the period.

Solar Investment Update:

As of March 31, 2024, CEV had approximately 474MW of solar capacity in service in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Indiana, and Michigan.

Storage and Transportation

Storage and Transportation reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE of $2.0 million, compared with NFE of $2.4 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE were $5.6 million, compared with NFE of $8.7 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. NFE for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 remained largely flat when compared to the prior year, while the year-to-date decrease in NFE was largely due to higher operating revenues in the prior year period.

Energy Services

Energy Services reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE of $37.6 million compared with NFE of $21.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. The increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was due to higher natural gas price volatility in January, allowing Energy Services to capture additional financial margin. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE were $45.5 million, compared with NFE of $73.7 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease in fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE was due primarily to higher natural gas price volatility in the prior year period, largely as a result of Winter Storm Elliott.

Home Services and Other Operations

Home Services and Other Operations reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE of $0.4 million, compared to NFE of $0.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date net financial loss was $(0.2) million, compared with NFE of $0.8 million during the same period in fiscal 2023.

Capital Expenditures and Cash Flows:

NJR is committed to maintaining a strong financial profile:

During the first six months of fiscal 2024, capital expenditures were $232.6 million, including accruals, compared with $253.7 million during the same period of fiscal 2023. The decrease in capital expenditures was primarily due to lower solar capital expenditures during the period as a result of the timing of several projects being placed into service in the prior year.

During the first six months of fiscal 2024, cash flows from operations were $338.6 million, which was largely consistent with cash flows from operations of $343.1 million during the same period of fiscal 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NJR cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "may," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release include, but are not limited to, certain statements regarding NJR's NFEPS guidance for fiscal 2024, projected NFEPS growth rates and our guidance range, NFEPS Contributions, forecasted contribution of business segments to NJR's NFE for fiscal 2024, customer growth at NJNG and their expected contributions, expected contributions from Asset Management Agreements, infrastructure programs and investments, future decarbonization opportunities including IIP, Energy Efficiency programs, including BGSS, the outcome or timing of our Base Rate Case with the BPU, and other legal and regulatory expectations.

Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR's expectations are contained in NJR's filings with the SEC, including NJR's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC's web site, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this earnings release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR's results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This earnings release includes the non-GAAP financial measures NFE/net financial loss, NFE per basic share, financial margin and utility gross margin. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. As an indicator of NJR's operating performance, these measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or operating revenues as determined in accordance with GAAP. This information has been provided pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G.

NFE and financial margin exclude unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments related to NJR's unregulated subsidiaries and certain realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to natural gas that has been placed into storage at Energy Services, net of applicable tax adjustments as described below. Financial margin also differs from gross margin as defined on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization as well as the effects of derivatives as discussed above. Volatility associated with the change in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity reported on the income statement in the current period. In order to manage its business, NJR views its results without the impacts of the unrealized gains and losses, and certain realized gains and losses, caused by changes in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity contracts prior to the completion of the planned transaction because it shows changes in value currently instead of when the planned transaction ultimately is settled. An annual estimated effective tax rate is calculated for NFE purposes and any necessary quarterly tax adjustment is applied to NJR Energy Services Company.

NJNG's utility gross margin is defined as operating revenues less natural gas purchases, sales tax, and regulatory rider expense. This measure differs from gross margin as presented on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization. Utility gross margin may also not be comparable to the definition of gross margin used by others in the natural gas distribution business and other industries. Management believes that utility gross margin provides a meaningful basis for evaluating utility operations since natural gas costs, sales tax and regulatory rider expenses are included in operating revenues and passed through to customers and, therefore, have no effect on utility gross margin.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of NJR's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are more reflective of NJR's business model, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. For a full discussion of NJR's non-GAAP financial measures, please see NJR's most recent Report on Form 10-K, Item 7.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve approximately 582,000 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.

Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 474 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,300 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR:

www.njresources.com.

Follow us on X.com (Twitter) @NJNaturalGas.

"Like" us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING REVENUES Utility $ 462,863 $ 400,500 $ 755,956 $ 757,909 Nonutility 195,050 243,527 369,167 609,685 Total operating revenues 657,913 644,027 1,125,123 1,367,594 OPERATING EXPENSES Gas purchases Utility 204,347 156,370 320,467 338,816 Nonutility 105,018 160,364 164,495 392,434 Related parties 1,799 1,770 3,678 3,597 Operation and maintenance 107,223 99,095 201,662 178,596 Regulatory rider expenses 29,229 23,154 48,418 41,405 Depreciation and amortization 40,075 38,090 80,362 74,773 Total operating expenses 487,691 478,843 819,082 1,029,621 OPERATING INCOME 170,222 165,184 306,041 337,973 Other income, net 15,420 4,779 21,761 9,434 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 31,621 30,261 63,094 59,752 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 154,021 139,702 264,708 287,655 Income tax provision 33,947 30,586 56,883 63,564 Equity in earnings of affiliates 738 1,131 2,398 2,077 NET INCOME $ 120,812 $ 110,247 $ 210,223 $ 226,168 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.14 $ 2.14 $ 2.34 Diluted $ 1.22 $ 1.13 $ 2.13 $ 2.32 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 98,377 96,893 98,123 96,689 Diluted 99,102 97,556 98,839 97,346

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 120,812 $ 110,247 $ 210,223 $ 226,168 Add: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions 25,457 13,971 20,057 (17,532 ) Tax effect (6,049 ) (3,320 ) (4,767 ) 4,167 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (2,845 ) (11,203 ) (19,073 ) 12,769 Tax effect 676 2,662 4,533 (3,035 ) Gain on equity method investment - (200 ) - (200 ) Tax effect - 50 - 50 NFE tax adjustment 525 103 47 207 Net financial earnings $ 138,576 $ 112,310 $ 211,020 $ 222,594 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 98,377 96,893 98,123 96,689 Diluted 99,102 97,556 98,839 97,346 A reconciliation of basic earnings per share, the closest GAAP financial measure, to basic net financial earnings per share is as follows: Basic earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.14 $ 2.14 $ 2.34 Add: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ 0.20 $ (0.18 ) Tax effect $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.04 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory $ (0.03 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13 Tax effect $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ (0.03 ) NFE tax adjustment $ 0.01 $ - $ - $ - Basic net financial earnings per share $ 1.41 $ 1.16 $ 2.15 $ 2.30 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to utility gross margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 463,201 $ 400,838 $ 756,631 $ 758,584 Less: Natural gas purchases 206,675 158,694 325,119 343,465 Operating and maintenance (1) 29,558 30,711 55,341 57,005 Regulatory rider expense 29,229 23,154 48,418 41,405 Depreciation and amortization 27,464 25,319 54,381 50,209 Gross margin 170,275 162,960 273,372 266,500 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 29,558 30,711 55,341 57,005 Depreciation and amortization 27,464 25,319 54,381 50,209 Utility gross margin $ 227,297 $ 218,990 $ 383,094 $ 373,714 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $30.0 million and $27.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $58.9 million and $51.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (continued) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 ENERGY SERVICES A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to Energy Services' financial margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 144,862 $ 196,730 $ 244,530 $ 518,512 Less: Natural Gas purchases 105,634 161,114 165,800 394,401 Operation and maintenance (1) 13,102 7,668 17,791 11,123 Depreciation and amortization 56 62 113 119 Gross margin 26,070 27,886 60,826 112,869 Add: Operation and maintenance (1) 13,102 7,668 17,791 11,123 Depreciation and amortization 56 62 113 119 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions 29,198 13,795 24,932 (26,091 ) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (2,845 ) (11,203 ) (19,073 ) 12,769 Financial margin $ 65,581 $ 38,208 $ 84,589 $ 110,789 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.5 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $1.0 million and $(1.7) million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 17,028 $ 19,046 $ 40,961 $ 83,607 Add: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments and related transactions 29,198 13,795 24,932 (26,091 ) Tax effect (6,938 ) (3,278 ) (5,925 ) 6,201 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas (2,845 ) (11,203 ) (19,073 ) 12,769 Tax effect 676 2,662 4,533 (3,035 ) NFE tax adjustment 525 103 47 207 Net financial earnings $ 37,644 $ 21,125 $ 45,475 $ 73,658

FINANCIAL STATISTICS BY BUSINESS UNIT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Operating Revenues Natural Gas Distribution $ 463,201 $ 400,838 $ 756,631 $ 758,584 Clean Energy Ventures 9,325 14,406 44,620 27,198 Energy Services 144,862 196,730 244,530 518,512 Storage and Transportation 23,042 20,887 46,904 47,725 Home Services and Other 14,905 13,448 29,739 27,714 Sub-total 655,335 646,309 1,122,424 1,379,733 Eliminations 2,578 (2,282 ) 2,699 (12,139 ) Total $ 657,913 $ 644,027 $ 1,125,123 $ 1,367,594 Operating Income (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 140,279 $ 135,196 $ 214,454 $ 215,309 Clean Energy Ventures (7,679 ) (5,002 ) 10,644 (5,323 ) Energy Services 25,533 27,232 59,870 114,547 Storage and Transportation 5,910 6,700 13,234 19,317 Home Services and Other 778 1,137 570 1,188 Sub-total 164,821 165,263 298,772 345,038 Eliminations 5,401 (79 ) 7,269 (7,065 ) Total $ 170,222 $ 165,184 $ 306,041 $ 337,973 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates Storage and Transportation $ 85 $ 977 $ 1,078 $ 1,886 Eliminations 653 154 1,320 191 Total $ 738 $ 1,131 $ 2,398 $ 2,077 Net Income (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 107,095 $ 100,697 $ 158,539 $ 155,361 Clean Energy Ventures (5,616 ) (9,379 ) 4,906 (12,961 ) Energy Services 17,028 19,046 40,961 83,607 Storage and Transportation 1,981 2,600 5,621 8,843 Home Services and Other 384 813 (216 ) 784 Sub-total 120,872 113,777 209,811 235,634 Eliminations (60 ) (3,530 ) 412 (9,466 ) Total $ 120,812 $ 110,247 $ 210,223 $ 226,168 Net Financial Earnings (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 107,095 $ 100,697 $ 158,539 $ 155,361 Clean Energy Ventures (5,616 ) (9,379 ) 4,906 (12,961 ) Energy Services 37,644 21,125 45,475 73,658 Storage and Transportation 1,981 2,450 5,621 8,693 Home Services and Other 384 813 (216 ) 784 Sub-total 141,488 115,706 214,325 225,535 Eliminations (2,912 ) (3,396 ) (3,305 ) (2,941 ) Total $ 138,576 $ 112,310 $ 211,020 $ 222,594 Throughput (Bcf) NJNG, Core Customers 32.9 30.8 56.3 55.8 NJNG, Off System/Capacity Management 37.1 20.7 64.3 38.6 Energy Services Fuel Mgmt. and Wholesale Sales 38.3 40.8 68.4 85.0 Total 108.3 92.3 189.0 179.4 Common Stock Data Yield at March 31, 3.9 % 2.9 % 3.9 % 2.9 % Market Price at March 31, $ 42.91 $ 53.20 $ 42.91 $ 53.20 Shares Out. at March 31, 98,745 96,901 98,745 96,901 Market Cap. at March 31, $ 4,237,144 $ 5,155,153 $ 4,237,144 $ 5,155,153

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, March 31, (Thousands, except customer and weather data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION Utility Gross Margin Operating revenues $ 463,201 $ 400,838 $ 756,631 $ 758,584 Less: Natural gas purchases 206,675 158,694 325,119 343,465 Operating and maintenance (1) 29,558 30,711 55,341 57,005 Regulatory rider expense 29,229 23,154 48,418 41,405 Depreciation and amortization 27,464 25,319 54,381 50,209 Gross margin 170,275 162,960 273,372 266,500 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 29,558 30,711 55,341 57,005 Depreciation and amortization 27,464 25,319 54,381 50,209 Total Utility Gross Margin $ 227,297 $ 218,990 $ 383,094 $ 373,714 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $30.0 million and $27.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $58.9 million and $51.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Utility Gross Margin, Operating Income and Net Income Residential $ 163,495 $ 157,276 $ 271,532 $ 261,294 Commercial, Industrial & Other 28,676 30,066 49,507 50,845 Firm Transportation 26,490 25,208 47,254 45,688 Total Firm Margin 218,661 212,550 368,293 357,827 Interruptible 750 662 1,534 1,423 Total System Margin 219,411 213,212 369,827 359,250 Basic Gas Supply Service Incentive 7,886 5,778 13,267 14,464 Total Utility Gross Margin 227,297 218,990 383,094 373,714 Operation and maintenance expense 59,554 58,475 114,259 108,196 Depreciation and amortization 27,464 25,319 54,381 50,209 Operating Income $ 140,279 $ 135,196 $ 214,454 $ 215,309 Net Income $ 107,095 $ 100,697 $ 158,539 $ 155,361 Net Financial Earnings $ 107,095 $ 100,697 $ 158,539 $ 155,361 Throughput (Bcf) Residential 21.0 19.5 34.9 34.2 Commercial, Industrial & Other 3.9 3.8 6.5 6.5 Firm Transportation 4.7 4.5 8.3 8.5 Total Firm Throughput 29.6 27.8 49.7 49.2 Interruptible 3.3 3.0 6.6 6.6 Total System Throughput 32.9 30.8 56.3 55.8 Off System/Capacity Management 37.1 20.7 64.3 38.6 Total Throughput 70.0 51.5 120.6 94.4 Customers Residential 525,391 516,453 525,391 516,453 Commercial, Industrial & Other 33,108 33,160 33,108 33,160 Firm Transportation 22,992 24,777 22,992 24,777 Total Firm Customers 581,491 574,390 581,491 574,390 Interruptible 83 87 83 87 Total System Customers 581,574 574,477 581,574 574,477 Off System/Capacity Management* 26 23 26 23 Total Customers 581,600 574,500 581,600 574,500 *The number of customers represents those active during the last month of the period. Degree Days Actual 2,135 1,937 3,543 3,480 Normal 2,436 2,457 3,970 4,004 Percent of Normal 87.6 % 78.8 % 89.2 % 86.9 %

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, March 31, (Thousands, except customer, RECs and megawatt) 2024 2023 2024 2023 CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES Operating Revenues SREC sales $ 100 $ 6,237 $ 26,031 $ 10,123 TREC sales 2,257 2,085 4,660 3,287 SREC II sales (1) 415 97 662 282 Solar electricity sales 3,696 3,067 7,350 7,649 Sunlight Advantage 2,857 2,920 5,917 5,857 Total Operating Revenues $ 9,325 $ 14,406 $ 44,620 $ 27,198 Depreciation and Amortization $ 6,931 $ 6,465 $ 13,853 $ 12,041 Operating (Loss) Income $ (7,679 ) $ (5,002 ) $ 10,644 $ (5,323 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Provision $ (1,594 ) $ (3,005 ) $ 1,537 $ (4,842 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (5,616 ) $ (9,379 ) $ 4,906 $ (12,961 ) Net Financial (Loss) Earnings $ (5,616 ) $ (9,379 ) $ 4,906 $ (12,961 ) Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 57,635 63,313 151,205 161,775 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Sold 714 30,745 123,153 47,557 Transition Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 15,847 12,524 32,552 20,869 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates II Generated 4,693 1,046 7,466 2,830 Solar Megawatts Under Construction 34.2 11.2 34.2 11.2 (1) Prior year SREC II revenue was previously included in Solar electricity sales and other ENERGY SERVICES Operating Income Operating revenues $ 144,862 $ 196,730 $ 244,530 $ 518,512 Less: Gas purchases 105,634 161,114 165,800 394,401 Operation and maintenance expense 13,639 8,322 18,747 9,445 Depreciation and amortization 56 62 113 119 Operating Income $ 25,533 $ 27,232 $ 59,870 $ 114,547 Net Income $ 17,028 $ 19,046 $ 40,961 $ 83,607 Financial Margin $ 65,581 $ 38,208 $ 84,589 $ 110,789 Net Financial Earnings $ 37,644 $ 21,125 $ 45,475 $ 73,658 Gas Sold and Managed (Bcf) 38.3 40.8 68.4 85.0 STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION Operating Revenues $ 23,042 $ 20,887 $ 46,904 $ 47,725 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates $ 85 $ 977 $ 1,078 $ 1,886 Operation and Maintenance Expense $ 10,563 $ 7,790 $ 20,663 $ 15,264 Other Income, Net $ 2,473 $ 1,647 $ 4,761 $ 3,014 Interest Expense $ 5,868 $ 6,128 $ 11,801 $ 12,835 Income Tax Provision $ 619 $ 596 $ 1,651 $ 2,539 Net Income $ 1,981 $ 2,600 $ 5,621 $ 8,843 Net Financial Earnings $ 1,981 $ 2,450 $ 5,621 $ 8,693 HOME SERVICES AND OTHER Operating Revenues $ 14,905 $ 13,448 $ 29,739 $ 27,714 Operating Income $ 778 $ 1,137 $ 570 $ 1,188 Net Income (Loss) $ 384 $ 813 $ (216 ) $ 784 Net Financial Earnings (Loss) $ 384 $ 813 $ (216 ) $ 784 Total Service Contract Customers at Mar 31 100,341 102,057 100,341 102,057

Contacts

Media Contact:

Mike Kinney

732-938-1031

mkinney@njresources.com

Investor Contact:

Adam Prior

732-938-1145

aprior@njresources.com