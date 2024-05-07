HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today reported first quarter 2024 Net Income of $511 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $849 million, Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $267 million, and Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) was $(40) million. Cash Provided by Operating Activities and FCFbG for the first quarter were primarily impacted by annual incentive payments, in addition to payment of Vivint Smart Home interest and seasonal inventory buildup in anticipation of the summer selling season.

"NRG continued to deliver exceptional operating and financial results during the first quarter of 2024," said Larry Coben, NRG Chair, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are even more optimistic about the competitive energy market outlook and Smart Home adoption, and remain committed to executing our long-term strategy and capital allocation program."

Consolidated Financial Results

Table 1: Three Months Ended ($ in millions) 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Net Income/(Loss) $ 511 $ (1,335 ) Cash Provided/(Used) by Operating Activities $ 267 $ (1,598 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 849 $ 646 Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ (40 ) $ 203

NRG's first quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA grew by $203 million year-over-year as the Company continued its strong consolidated financial performance. The home and business integrated retail platforms delivered reliable customer counts and stable margins during the period. The East and West segments contributed higher gross margins due to favorable supply costs, partially offset by lower Texas results due primarily to mild winter weather driving lower gross margin on hedges procured as part of the Company's diversified supply strategy. NRG notably continues to excel in consumer markets where full competitive choice is available, most recently adding approximately 35 thousand customers in Lubbock, Texas, as former customers of Lubbock Power & Light fully transitioned to competitively selected retail energy providers.

The electric industry is anticipating enhanced demand in future years driven by new manufacturing, industrial, and data center facilities. As a result, NRG's extensive track record and expertise - across the Texas power market, in particular - is expected to provide significant growth opportunities across the Company's integrated operating platform, including generation, load management, and consumer product development.

2024 Capital Allocation

NRG remains committed to a disciplined capital allocation policy and strong balance sheet. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company concluded the previously announced $950 million accelerated share repurchase program, with nearly 19 million shares repurchased at an average price of $50.43 per share. NRG intends to repurchase $825 million of additional shares throughout 2024 and is currently in the market repurchasing shares through a 10b5-1 plan.

In addition, the capital allocation plan for 2024 includes approximately $500 million for liability management. On April 16, 2024, the Company amended its Credit Agreement to establish a new leverage-neutral $875 million Term Loan B facility (Term Loan). A portion of the proceeds from the Term Loan were used to repay a portion of the Company's 2.750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2048.

Through April 30, 2024, the Company repurchased $343 million in principal plus $257 million in associated in-the-money premium of the Convertible Senior Notes. The remaining portion of the proceeds from the Term Loan, together with cash on hand, are expected to be used to repay the Company's 3.75% senior secured first lien notes due 2024.

On April 10, 2024, Vivint Smart Home amended its Credit Agreement to reprice its Term Loan B facility, among other certain changes, securing more favorable pricing and repayment terms.

The annual dividend was increased in January 2024 to $1.63 from $1.51 per common share, representing an 8% increase from 2023.

NRG's share repurchase program and common stock dividend are subject to maintaining satisfactory credit metrics, available capital, market conditions, and compliance with associated laws and regulations. The timing and amount of any shares of NRG's common stock repurchased under the share repurchase authorization will be determined by NRG's management based on market conditions and other factors. NRG will only repurchase shares when management believes it would not jeopardize the Company's ability to maintain satisfactory credit ratings.

Segments Results

Table 2: Net Income/(Loss) ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Segment 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Texas $ 349 $ 284 East 581 (1,402 ) West/Services/Othera (426 ) (178 ) Vivint Smart Homeb $ 7 $ (39 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ 511 $ (1,335 )

a Includes Corporate segment b Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023

Net Income for the first quarter of 2024 was $511 million, $1,846 million higher than the first quarter of 2023. This was primarily driven by unrealized non-cash mark-to-market gains on economic hedges in 2024 as compared to losses in 2023 in the East, due to large movements in natural gas and power prices. Certain hedge positions are required to be marked-to-market every period, while the customer contracts related to these items are not, resulting in temporary unrealized losses or gains on the economic hedges that are not reflective of the expected economics at future settlement.

Table 3: Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Segment 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Texas $ 219 $ 254 East 351 314 West/Services/Othera 56 5 Vivint Smart Homeb $ 223 $ 73 Adjusted EBITDA $ 849 $ 646

a Includes Corporate segment b Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023

Texas: First quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $219 million, $35 million lower than the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to mild winter weather driving lower gross margin on hedges procured as part of the Company's diversified supply strategy, partially offset by lower plant operating expenses due to asset sales in 2023.

East: First quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $351 million, $37 million higher than the first quarter of 2023. This increase was driven by lower retail power supply costs and increased customer counts, partially offset by lower natural gas gross margin.

West/Services/Other: First quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $56 million, $51 million higher than the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily driven by lower retail power supply costs, higher natural gas gross margin, and the timing of planned outages at Cottonwood.

Vivint Smart Home: First quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $223 million, $150 million higher than the first quarter 2023 based on three months of results in 2024 as compared to one month in 2023. Results include growth in subscriber count of 6% and an increase in monthly recurring service margin per customer of 5% vs the prior-year period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Table 4: Corporate Liquidity ($ in millions) 3/31/24 12/31/23 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 278 $ 541 Restricted Cash 15 24 Total 293 565 Total Revolving Credit Facility and collective collateral facilities 4,501 4,278 Total Liquidity, excluding collateral deposited by counterparties $ 4,794 $ 4,843

As of March 31, 2024, NRG's unrestricted cash was $278 million and $4.5 billion was available under the Company's credit facilities. Total liquidity remained relatively unchanged from year-end at $4.8 billion.

Reaffirming 2024 Guidance

NRG is reaffirming its Adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG guidance for 2024 as set forth below.

Table 5: Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and FCFbG Guidancea 2024 (In millions) Guidance Adjusted EBITDA $3,300 - $3,550 Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1,825 - $2,075 FCFbG $1,825 - $2,075

a Adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix Table A-5 for GAAP Reconciliation. Adjusted EBITDA excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives. The Company is unable to provide guidance for Net Income due to the impact of such fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year. Cash Provided by Operating Activities does not include changes in collateral deposits in support of risk management activities which are primarily associated with fair value adjustments related to derivatives

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (In millions, except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenue Revenue $ 7,429 $ 7,722 Operating Costs and Expenses Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below) 5,685 8,778 Depreciation and amortization 268 190 Selling, general and administrative costs 591 426 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 9 71 Total operating costs and expenses 6,553 9,465 (Loss)/gain on sale of assets (4 ) 199 Operating Income/(Loss) 872 (1,544 ) Other Income/(Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 3 5 Other income, net 30 16 Loss on debt extinguishment (58 ) - Interest expense (152 ) (148 ) Total other expense (177 ) (127 ) Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes 695 (1,671 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 184 (336 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ 511 $ (1,335 ) Less: Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock 17 4 Net Income/(Loss) Available for Common Stockholders $ 494 $ (1,339 ) Income/(Loss) per Share Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 209 230 Income/(Loss) per Weighted Average Common Share - Basic $ 2.36 $ (5.82 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 214 230 Income/(Loss) per Weighted Average Common Share -Diluted $ 2.31 $ (5.82 )

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Net Income/(Loss) $ 511 $ (1,335 ) Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income Foreign currency translation adjustments (8 ) 1 Defined benefit plans (1 ) - Other comprehensive (loss)/income (9 ) 1 Comprehensive Income/(Loss) $ 502 $ (1,334 )

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 278 $ 541 Funds deposited by counterparties 241 84 Restricted cash 15 24 Accounts receivable, net 3,325 3,542 Inventory 581 607 Derivative instruments 3,807 3,862 Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities 309 441 Prepayments and other current assets 712 626 Total current assets 9,268 9,727 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,768 1,763 Other Assets Equity investments in affiliates 43 42 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 179 179 Goodwill 5,076 5,079 Customer relationships, net 2,064 2,164 Other intangible assets, net 1,662 1,763 Derivative instruments 2,399 2,293 Deferred income taxes 2,100 2,251 Other non-current assets 842 777 Total other assets 14,365 14,548 Total Assets $ 25,401 $ 26,038 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 1,101 $ 620 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 94 90 Accounts payable 2,027 2,325 Derivative instruments 3,591 4,019 Cash collateral received in support of energy risk management activities 241 84 Deferred revenue current 710 720 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,412 1,642 Total current liabilities 9,176 9,500 Other Liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases 9,559 10,133 Non-current operating lease liabilities 124 128 Derivative instruments 1,439 1,488 Deferred income taxes 8 22 Deferred revenue non-current 859 914 Other non-current liabilities 939 947 Total other liabilities 12,928 13,632 Total Liabilities 22,104 23,132 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 650,000 Series A shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, aggregate liquidation preference of $650; at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 650 650 Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 267,365,782 and 267,330,470 shares issued and 208,166,262 and 208,130,950 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in-capital 3,503 3,416 Retained earnings 1,212 820 Treasury stock, at cost 59,199,520 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (1,971 ) (1,892 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (100 ) (91 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 3,297 2,906 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 25,401 $ 26,038

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income/(Loss) $ 511 $ (1,335 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to cash provided/(used) by operating activities: Equity in and distributions from earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (2 ) (5 ) Depreciation and amortization 268 190 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 4 6 Provision for credit losses 75 35 Amortization of nuclear fuel - 13 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 11 20 Loss on debt extinguishment 58 - Amortization of in-the-money contracts and emissions allowances 78 119 Amortization of unearned equity compensation 30 30 Net loss/(gain) on sale of assets and disposal of assets 9 (187 ) Changes in derivative instruments (535 ) 1,599 Changes in current and deferred income taxes and liability for uncertain tax benefits 139 (338 ) Changes in collateral deposits in support of risk management activities 289 (1,412 ) Changes in nuclear decommissioning trust liability - (16 ) Changes in other working capital (668 ) (317 ) Cash provided/(used) by operating activities 267 (1,598 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Payments for acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired (22 ) (2,492 ) Capital expenditures (69 ) (142 ) Net purchases of emissions allowances (7 ) (18 ) Investments in nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities - (87 ) Proceeds from the sale of nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities - 99 Proceeds from sales of assets, net of cash disposed 3 219 Proceeds from insurance recoveries for property, plant and equipment, net 3 71 Cash used by investing activities (92 ) (2,350 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of fees - 636 Payments of dividends to preferred and common stockholders (118 ) (87 ) Equivalent shares purchased in lieu of tax withholdings (23 ) (8 ) Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 8 336 Net proceeds of Revolving Credit Facility and Receivable Securitization Facilities - 725 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 731 Payments of debt issuance costs - (18 ) Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (97 ) (4 ) Payments for debt extinguishment costs (58 ) - Proceeds from credit facilities 525 1,050 Repayments to credit facilities (525 ) (825 ) Cash (used)/provided by financing activities (288 ) 2,536 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2 ) 3 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash (115 ) (1,409 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 649 2,178 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 534 $ 769

Appendix Table A-1: First Quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/

Other Vivint

Smart Home Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 349 $ 581 $ (60 ) $ 7 $ (366 ) $ 511 Plus: Interest expense, net - - 5 38 91 134 Income tax - (1 ) (15 ) 2 198 184 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - 58 58 Depreciation and amortization 67 23 24 144 10 268 ARO Expense 1 3 - - - 4 Contract and emission credit amortization, net - 72 1 - - 73 EBITDA 417 678 (45 ) 191 (9 ) 1,232 Stock-based compensation1 7 4 1 15 - 27 Amortization of customer acquisition costs2 15 16 1 15 - 47 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs3 - - - 6 4 10 Cost to achieve4 - - - - 9 9 Deactivation costs - 5 1 - - 6 Loss on sale of assets 4 - - - - 4 Other and non-recurring charges 1 (1 ) 1 (4 ) (11 ) (14 ) Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges (225 ) (351 ) 104 - - (472 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 219 $ 351 $ 63 $ 223 $ (7 ) $ 849

1 Stock-based compensation excludes $2 million reflected in cost to achieve and $1 million reflected in acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 2 Amortization of customer acquisition costs, which are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, is the income statement recognition of capitalized costs related to commissions and other costs related to securing the new customer 3 Includes stock-based compensation of $1 million 4 Includes stock-based compensation of $2 million

First Quarter 2024 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/

Other Vivint

Smart Home Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 $ 2,233 $ 3,576 $ 1,228 $ 468 $ (6 ) $ 7,499 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales2 1,608 2,981 1,061 53 (6 ) 5,697 Economic gross margin 625 595 167 415 - 1,802 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 232 103 54 54 - 443 Selling, marketing, general and administrative4 173 142 52 139 5 511 Other 1 (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) 2 (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 219 $ 351 $ 63 $ 223 $ (7 ) $ 849

1 Excludes MtM loss of $60 million and contract amortization of $10 million 2 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 3 Excludes deactivation costs of $6 million, ARO expenses of $4 million, stock-based compensation of $3 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $2 million and other and non-recurring charges of $(1) million 4 Excludes amortization of customer acquisition costs of $45 million, stock-based compensation of $24 million, cost to achieve of $9 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $1 million and other and non-recurring charges of $1 million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed

Consolidated

Results of

Operations Interest, tax,

depr.,

amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted

EBITDA Revenue $ 7,429 $ 10 $ 60 $ - $ - $ 7,499 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 5,228 (63 ) 532 - - 5,697 Depreciation and Amortization 268 (268 ) - - - - Gross margin 1,933 341 (472 ) - - 1,802 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 457 - - (6 ) (8 ) 443 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 591 - - - (80 ) 511 Other 374 (318 ) - - (57 ) (1 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ 511 $ 659 $ (472 ) $ 6 $ 145 $ 849

1 Excludes operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $457 million 2 Other adj. includes loss on debt extinguishment of $58 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $47 million, stock-based compensation of $27 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $10 million, cost to achieve of $9 million, ARO expenses of $4 million, loss on sale of assets of $4 million and other and non-recurring charges of $(14) million

Appendix Table A-2: First Quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/

Other Vivint

Smart

Home1 Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 284 $ (1,402 ) $ (304 ) $ (39 ) $ 126 $ (1,335 ) Plus: Interest expense, net - (6 ) 6 26 106 132 Income tax - - (47 ) - (289 ) (336 ) Depreciation and amortization 75 30 24 52 9 190 ARO Expense 2 3 1 - - 6 Contract and emission credit amortization, net 1 115 3 - - 119 EBITDA 362 (1,260 ) (317 ) 39 (48 ) (1,224 ) Stock-based compensation2 6 2 1 4 - 13 Amortization of customer acquisition costs3 14 11 1 - - 26 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 4 - - 4 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs4 - - - 30 42 72 Deactivation costs - 4 3 - - 7 (Gain) on sale of assets - (199 ) - - - (199 ) Other and non-recurring charges 1 1 2 - (1 ) 3 Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges (129 ) 1,755 318 - - 1,944 Adjusted EBITDA $ 254 $ 314 $ 12 $ 73 $ (7 ) $ 646

1 Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023 2 Stock-based compensation excludes $20 million reflected in acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 3 Amortization of customer acquisition costs, which are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, is the income statement recognition of capitalized costs related to commissions and other costs related to securing the new customer 4 Includes stock-based compensation of $20 million

First Quarter 2023 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/

Other Vivint

Smart

Home1 Corp/Elim Total Revenue2 $ 2,034 $ 4,152 $ 1,307 $ 148 $ 1 $ 7,642 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales3 1,367 3,600 1,185 11 2 6,165 Economic gross margin 667 552 122 137 (1 ) 1,477 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations4 262 103 69 18 (1 ) 451 Selling, marketing, general & administrative5 152 135 49 46 7 389 Other (1 ) - (8 ) - - (9 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 254 $ 314 $ 12 $ 73 $ (7 ) $ 646

1 Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023 2 Excludes MtM gain of $(91) million and contract amortization of $11 million 3 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 4 Excludes deactivation costs of $7 million, ARO expense of $6 million, other and non-recurring charges of $3 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $2 million and stock-based compensation of $1 million 5 Excludes amortization of customer acquisition costs of $24 million, stock-based compensation of $12 million and divestiture costs of $1 million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed

Consolidated

Results of

Operations Interest, tax,

depr.,

amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted

EBITDA Revenue $ 7,722 $ 11 $ (91 ) $ - $ - $ 7,642 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 8,308 (108 ) (2,035 ) - - 6,165 Depreciation and amortization 190 (190 ) - - - - Gross margin (776 ) 309 1,944 - - 1,477 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 470 - - (7 ) (12 ) 451 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 426 - - - (37 ) 389 Other (337 ) 204 - - 124 (9 ) Net (Loss)/Income $ (1,335 ) $ 105 $ 1,944 $ 7 $ (75 ) $ 646

1 Excludes operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $470 million 2 Other adj. includes gain on sale of assets $(199) million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $72 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $26 million, stock-based compensation of $13 million, ARO expenses of $6 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $4 million, other and non-recurring charges of $3 million

Appendix Table A-3: Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG)

The following table summarizes the calculation of FCFbG, providing a reconciliation to Cash provided by operating activities:

Three Months Ended ($ in millions) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA $ 849 $ 646 Interest payments, net (191 ) (91 ) Income tax (8 ) 4 Net deferred revenue1 (64 ) (2 ) Amortization of customer fulfillment costs2 21 - Gross capitalized contract costs3 (169 ) (56 ) Collateral / working capital / other assets and liabilities (171 ) (2,099 ) Cash provided/(used) by operating activities 267 (1,598 ) Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 8 336 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs4 17 56 Encina site improvement - 3 Astoria fees - 3 Adjustment for change in collateral (289 ) 1,412 Nuclear decommissioning trust liability - 12 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2 ) 3 Adjusted cash provided by operating activities 1 227 Maintenance capital expenditures, net5 (52 ) (41 ) Environmental capital expenditures (2 ) - Cost of acquisition 13 17 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ (40 ) $ 203

1 The cash impact of Net deferred revenue is the net change in the balance sheet from capitalizing proceeds received from installation and equipment sales and then recognizing those proceeds as revenue on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit 2 Amortization of customer fulfillment costs, which are included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, are the income statement recognition of capitalized contract costs related to the sale and installation of equipment necessary for a customer to receive the Vivint Smart Home service 3 Gross capitalized contract costs represent the costs directly related and incremental to the origination of new contracts, modification of existing contracts or to the fulfillment of the related subscriber contracts; these costs include installed products, commissions, other compensation and cost of installation of new or upgraded customer contracts; these costs are amortized on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit 4 Three months ended March 31,2024 includes $8 million Cost to achieve expenses, excludes $2 million and $16 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for three months ended March 31, 2024 and three months ended March 31, 2023, respectively 5 Three months ended March 31, 2024 includes W.A. Parish Unit 8 insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment of $3 million; three months ended March 31, 2023 includes W.A. Parish Unit 8 and Limestone Unit 1 insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment of $71 million

Appendix Table A-4: Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Sources and Uses of Liquidity

The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

($ in millions) Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Sources: Adjusted cash provided by operating activities 1 Change in availability under revolving credit facility and collective collateral facilities 223 Return of cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities 132 Proceeds from sale of assets 3 Uses: Payments of dividends to preferred and common stockholders (118 ) Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (97 ) Payments for debt extinguishment costs (58 ) Maintenance capital expenditures, net (52 ) Payments for shares repurchased in lieu of tax withholdings (23 ) Payments for acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired (22 ) Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs (17 ) Investments and integration capital expenditures (12 ) Net purchases of emission allowances (7 ) Other investing and financing (2 ) Change in Total Liquidity $ (49 )

Appendix Table A-5: 2024 Guidance Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA providing reconciliation to Net Income, and the calculation of FCFbG providing a reconciliation to Cash provided by operating activities:

2024 ($ in millions) Guidance Net Income1 $ 750 - 1,000 Interest expense, net 640 Income tax 345 Depreciation and amortization 1,075 ARO expense 25 Amortization of customer acquisition costs2 215 Stock-based compensation3 100 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 55 Other costs4 95 Adjusted EBITDA 3,300 - 3,550 Interest payments, net (600 ) Income tax (160 ) Net deferred revenue5 190 Amortization of customer fulfillment costs6 130 Capitalized contract costs7 (830 ) Working capital / other assets and liabilities8 (205 ) Cash provided by operating activities9 1,825 - 2,075 Acquisition and other costs8 124 Adjusted cash provided by operating activities 1,949 - 2,199 Maintenance capital expenditures, net10 (240) - (260 ) Environmental capital expenditures (20) - (30 ) Cost of acquisition 145 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 1,825 - 2,075

1 For purposes of guidance, fair value adjustments related to derivatives are assumed to be zero 2 Amortization of customer acquisition costs is the income statement recognition of capitalized costs related to commissions and other costs related to securing new customers. NRG amortization of customer acquisition costs, excluding Vivint, is expected to be $135 million and Vivint is expected to be $80 million 3 NRG stock-based compensation, excluding Vivint, is expected to be $40 million and Vivint is expected to be $60 million 4 Includes adjustments for sale of assets, adjustments to reflect NRG share of Adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates, deactivation costs, other non-recurring expenses, and does not include the adjustment for Loss on debt extinguishment which was $58 million as of March 31, 2024 5 The cash impact of Net deferred revenue is the net change in the balance sheet from capitalizing proceeds received from installation and equipment and then recognizing those proceeds as revenue on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit 6 Amortization of customer fulfillment costs, which are included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, are the income statement recognition of capitalized contract costs related to the sale and installation of equipment necessary for a customer to receive the Vivint Smart Home service 7 Gross Capitalized contract costs represent the costs directly related and incremental to the origination of new contracts, modification of existing contracts or to the fulfillment of the related subscriber contracts; these costs include installed products, commissions, other compensation, and cost of installation of new or upgraded customer contracts; these costs are amortized on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit 8 Working capital / other assets and liabilities include payments for Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs, which is adjusted in Acquisition and other costs 9 Excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives and changes in collateral deposits in support of risk management activities 10 Includes W.A. Parish Unit 8 expected insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that NRG's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense (including loss on debt extinguishment), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, asset retirement obligation expenses, contract amortization consisting of amortization of power and fuel contracts and amortization of emission allowances. EBITDA is presented because NRG considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt-holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than NRG does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of NRG's business. NRG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. See the statements of cash flow included in the financial statements that are a part of this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. As NRG defines it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of customer acquisition costs (primarily amortized commissions), impairment losses, deactivation costs, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from forward position of economic hedges, adjustments to exclude the Adjusted EBITDA related to the non-controlling interest, gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, the impact of restructuring and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items, plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons NRG considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future NRG may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of NRG's financial statements in evaluating its operating performance because it provides an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods and adjusts for items that we do not consider indicative of NRG's future operating performance. This measure is widely used by debt-holders to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity and by equity investors to measure our operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations, and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with NRG's Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning its financial performance.

Adjusted Cash provided by operating activities is a non-GAAP measure NRG provides to show Cash provided/(used) by operating activities with the reclassification of net payments of derivative contracts acquired in business combinations from financing to operating cash flow, as well as the add back of merger, integration, related restructuring costs, changes in the nuclear decommissioning trust liability, and the impact of extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items. The Company provides the reader with this alternative view of Cash provided/(used) by operating activities because the cash settlement of these derivative contracts materially impact operating revenues and cost of sales, while GAAP requires NRG to treat them as if there was a financing activity associated with the contracts as of the acquisition dates. The Company adds back merger, integration related restructuring costs as they are one time and unique in nature and do not reflect ongoing Cash Flows from Operating Activities and they are fully disclosed to investors. The company excludes changes in the nuclear decommissioning trust liability as these amounts are offset by changes in the decommissioning fund shown in Cash Flows from Investing Activities.

Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is Adjusted Cash provided by operating activities less maintenance and environmental capital expenditures, net of funding and insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment, dividends from preferred instruments treated as debt by ratings agencies, and distributions to non-controlling interests and is used by NRG predominantly as a forecasting tool to estimate cash available for debt reduction and other capital allocation alternatives. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each of these adjustments and the reasons NRG considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. Because we have mandatory debt service requirements (and other non-discretionary expenditures) investors should not rely on Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments as a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is utilized by Management in making decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is presented because the Company believes it is a useful tool for assessing the financial performance in the current period. In addition, NRG's peers evaluate cash available for allocation in a similar manner and accordingly, it is a meaningful indicator for investors to benchmark NRG's performance against its peers. Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is a performance measure and is not intended to represent Net Income/(Loss), Cash provided/(used) by operating activities (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure), or liquidity and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

