BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2024, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $32.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $37.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the first quarter 2023. The decrease in net income attributable to all partners was driven by higher interest expense. Net cash provided in operating activities was $43.9 million in the first quarter 2024 compared to $29.2 million in the first quarter 2023. Distributable cash flow was $68.0 million in the first quarter 2024, compared to $61.8 million in the first quarter 2023.
For the first quarter 2024, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $101.5 million compared to $93.2 million in the first quarter 2023.
"Delek Logistics had a strong quarter, delivering another solid financial and operational performance," said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner.
"I'm proud of the team for successfully executing the debt and equity offerings during the quarter," Soreq continued. "We improved DKL's financial strength and flexibility with these transactions. The leverage ratio was lowered to 4.01x, down from 4.34x at year-end 2023, and liquidity was improved to approximately $800.0 million. Additionally, we saw new investor interest and increased volume activity in the units, enhancing our opportunities with DKL."
"In April, the Board continued its commitment to return value to unitholders and approved the 45th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.070 per unit," Mr. Soreq concluded.
Distribution and Liquidity
On April 25, 2024, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.070 per common limited partner unit for the first quarter 2024. This distribution will be paid on May 15, 2024 to unitholders of record on May 8, 2024. This represents a 1.4% increase from the fourth quarter 2023 distribution of $1.055 per common limited partner unit, and a 4.4% increase over Delek Logistics' first quarter 2023 distribution of $1.025 per common limited partner unit. For the first quarter 2024, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $50.5 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow ("DCF") coverage ratio of 1.35x.
As of March 31, 2024, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.60 billion and cash of $9.7 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $1.15 billion third party revolving credit facility was $584.8 million. The total leverage ratio as of March 31, 2024 of approximately 4.01x was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.
Consolidated Operating Results
First quarter 2024, EBITDA was $101.5 million compared with $93.2 million in the first quarter 2023. The $8.3 million increase reflects higher contributions from the Delaware Gathering systems, terminalling and marketing rate increases, as well as continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines. The increase was partially offset by higher operating expenses driven by the growth in operations.
Gathering and Processing Segment
EBITDA in the first quarter 2024 was $57.8 million compared with $55.4 million in the first quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher throughput from Permian Basin assets.
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment
EBITDA in the first quarter 2024 was $25.3 million, compared with first quarter 2023 EBITDA of $22.0 million. The increase was primarily due to higher terminalling utilization.
Storage and Transportation Segment
EBITDA in the first quarter 2024 was $18.1 million, compared with $13.4 million in the first quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased storage and transportation rates.
Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment
During the first quarter 2024, income from equity method investments was $8.5 million compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter 2023.
Corporate
EBITDA in the first quarter 2024 was a loss of $8.1 million compared to a loss of $4.0 million in the first quarter 2023.
About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region, Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US Holdings, Inc. ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics, and is also a significant customer.
Non-GAAP Disclosures:
Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying consolidated statements of income.
- Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.
Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:
- Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;
- the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;
- Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
- the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.
We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except unit data)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,672
$
3,755
Accounts receivable
56,993
41,131
Accounts receivable from related parties
36,588
28,443
Inventory
1,655
2,264
Other current assets
615
676
Total current assets
105,523
76,269
Property, plant and equipment:
Property, plant and equipment
1,336,053
1,320,510
Less: accumulated depreciation
(406,009
)
(384,359
)
Property, plant and equipment, net
930,044
936,151
Equity method investments
238,185
241,337
Customer relationship intangible, net
176,811
181,336
Marketing contract intangible, net
100,352
102,155
Rights-of-way, net
60,141
59,536
Goodwill
12,203
12,203
Operating lease right-of-use assets
17,641
19,043
Other non-current assets
13,471
14,216
Total assets
$
1,654,371
$
1,642,246
LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
26,313
$
26,290
Current portion of long-term debt
-
30,000
Interest payable
12,710
5,805
Excise and other taxes payable
7,638
10,321
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
6,442
6,697
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
4,098
11,477
Total current liabilities
57,201
90,590
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, net of current portion
1,601,226
1,673,789
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
7,367
8,335
Asset retirement obligations
10,225
10,038
Other non-current liabilities
20,819
21,363
Total non-current liabilities
1,639,637
1,713,525
Total liabilities
1,696,838
1,804,115
Equity (Deficit):
Common unitholders - public; 12,898,253 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 (9,299,763 at December 31, 2023)
290,051
160,402
Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 (34,311,278 at December 31, 2023)
(332,518
)
(322,271
)
Total deficit
(42,467
)
(161,869
)
Total liabilities and deficit
$
1,654,371
$
1,642,246
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Net revenues:
Affiliate
$
139,625
$
124,999
Third-party
112,450
118,526
Net revenues
252,075
243,525
Cost of sales:
Cost of materials and other - affiliate
92,882
91,071
Cost of materials and other - third party
30,810
35,025
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)
31,695
24,215
Depreciation and amortization
25,167
19,764
Total cost of sales
180,554
170,075
Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)
221
525
General and administrative expenses
4,863
7,510
Depreciation and amortization
1,328
1,341
Loss on disposal of assets
567
142
Total operating costs and expenses
187,533
179,593
Operating income
64,542
63,932
Interest expense, net
40,229
32,581
Income from equity method investments
(8,490
)
(6,316
)
Other income, net
(171
)
(2
)
Total non-operating expenses, net
31,568
26,263
Income before income tax expense
32,974
37,669
Income tax expense
326
302
Net income attributable to partners
$
32,648
$
37,367
Comprehensive income attributable to partners
$
32,648
$
37,367
Net income per limited partner unit:
Basic
$
0.74
$
0.86
Diluted
$
0.73
$
0.86
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:
Basic
44,406,356
43,569,963
Diluted
44,422,817
43,585,297
Cash distribution per common limited partner unit
$
1.070
$
1.025
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
43,858
$
29,190
Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,861
)
(26,979
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(28,080
)
783
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
5,917
2,994
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
3,755
7,970
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
9,672
$
10,964
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:
Net income
$
32,648
$
37,367
Add:
Income tax expense
326
302
Depreciation and amortization
26,495
21,105
Amortization of marketing contract intangible
1,803
1,803
Interest expense, net
40,229
32,581
EBITDA
$
101,501
$
93,158
Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
43,858
$
29,190
Changes in assets and liabilities
25,787
37,670
Non-cash lease expense
(1,939
)
(2,200
)
Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities
2,133
1,440
Regulatory and sustaining capital expenditures not distributable
(1,279
)
(4,246
)
Reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures
286
337
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
(187
)
(176
)
Deferred income taxes
(101
)
(111
)
Loss on disposal of assets
(567
)
(142
)
Distributable Cash Flow
$
67,991
$
61,762
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP
$
50,514
$
44,664
Distributable cash flow
$
67,991
$
61,762
Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1)
1.35x
1.38x
(1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Gathering and Processing
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling
Storage and Transportation
Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures
Corporate and Other
Consolidated
Net revenues:
Affiliate
$
52,553
$
52,882
$
34,190
$
-
$
-
$
139,625
Third party
43,330
66,388
2,732
-
-
112,450
Total revenue
$
95,883
$
119,270
$
36,922
$
-
$
-
$
252,075
Segment EBITDA
$
57,772
$
25,274
$
18,127
$
8,477
$
(8,149
)
$
101,501
Depreciation and amortization
21,154
1,712
2,775
-
854
26,495
Amortization of customer contract intangible
-
1,803
-
-
-
1,803
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
-
40,229
40,229
Income tax expense
326
Net income
$
32,648
Capital spending
$
14,723
$
(84
)
$
526
$
-
$
-
$
15,165
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Gathering and Processing
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling
Storage and Transportation
Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures
Corporate and Other
Consolidated
Net revenues:
Affiliate
$
52,761
$
33,751
$
38,487
$
-
$
-
$
124,999
Third party
39,671
78,558
297
-
-
118,526
Total revenue
$
92,432
$
112,309
$
38,784
$
-
$
-
$
243,525
Segment EBITDA
$
55,445
$
21,954
$
13,422
$
6,316
$
(3,979
)
$
93,158
Depreciation and amortization
16,447
1,689
2,102
-
867
21,105
Amortization of customer contract intangible
-
1,803
-
-
-
1,803
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
-
32,581
32,581
Income tax expense
302
Net income
$
37,367
Capital spending
$
32,789
$
3,116
$
196
$
-
$
-
$
36,101
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Capital Spending
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Gathering and Processing
2024
2023
Regulatory capital spending
$
-
$
-
Sustaining capital spending
837
-
Growth capital spending
13,886
32,789
Segment capital spending
$
14,723
$
32,789
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling
Regulatory capital spending
(72
)
61
Sustaining capital spending
(12
)
2,931
Growth capital spending
-
124
Segment capital spending
$
(84
)
$
3,116
Storage and Transportation
Regulatory capital spending
$
-
$
24
Sustaining capital spending
526
172
Growth capital spending
$
-
$
-
Segment capital spending
$
526
$
196
Consolidated
Regulatory capital spending
$
(72
)
$
85
Sustaining capital spending
1,351
3,103
Growth capital spending
13,886
32,913
Total capital spending
$
15,165
$
36,101
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Operating Data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Gathering and Processing Segment:
Throughputs (average bpd)
El Dorado Assets:
Crude pipelines (non-gathered)
73,011
63,528
Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems
63,234
55,003
El Dorado Gathering System
12,987
13,872
East Texas Crude Logistics System
19,702
22,670
Midland Gathering System
213,458
222,112
Plains Connection System
256,844
240,597
Delaware Gathering Assets:
Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(1))
76,322
74,716
Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd)
123,509
103,725
Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd)
120,269
88,182
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:
East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (2)
66,475
34,816
Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd)
76,615
78,380
West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd)
9,976
8,696
West Texas gross margin per barrel
$
2.15
$
5.47
Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (3)
136,614
93,305
(1) Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day.
(2) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.
(3) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.
