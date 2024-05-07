McFadyen Digital Appoints New President Jon Reily

Leading ecommerce and online marketplace firm adds experienced leader to their Executive team

VIENNA, VA. / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / McFadyen Digital, a global leader in digital commerce and online marketplace solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Jon Reily as the new President of the company. In the role, Mr. Reily will help lead McFadyen Digital's expanded business offerings as they help B2B and Retail clients orchestrate and monetize an increasingly diverse commerce channel mix.

Jon Reily is a 25-year ecommerce veteran and Global Top 100 Retail Expert who founded and sold two successful eCommerce companies in the first dotcom boom of the 1990s. Before joining McFadyen Digital, Reily held senior executive roles at global digital marketing powerhouses Bounteous, Dentsu International, and Publicis Groupe where he worked with world-wide retailers and brands to advise and counsel how best to transform themselves digitally to stay competitive in the increasingly technology focused marketplace.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at McFadyen Digital and contribute to the company's continued success and growth," remarked Mr Reily. He continued, "McFadyen's reputation in the market for strategic and technical excellence was a major factor in this decision. I look forward to working our clients to expand their digital channels setting them up for continued success."

Company CEO and Founder Tom McFadyen added, "Jon Reily is one of the most tested and respected leaders in the digital commerce space. The knowledge and experience he brings to McFadyen Digital will help take both our operations and the services we offer our clients to the next level."

With the continued addition of talent to its executive team and beyond, McFadyen Digital demonstrates an obsession with client success. As commerce continues to evolve with an ever-increasing mix of diverse digital channels, McFadyen Digital remains committed to staying on the forefront of commerce innovations to help their clients to drive profit and scale their business.

