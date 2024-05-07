Lumu Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2024

Lumu Wins Cutting Edge Network Analysis and Visibility and Cutting Edge Network Detection and Response in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Lumu , the creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that enables organizations to operate cybersecurity proficiently, is proud to announce it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: Cutting Edge Network Analysis and Visibility and Cutting Edge Network Detection and Response.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Ricardo Villadiego, CEO of Lumu. "It's an honor to be recognized for our work for the cybersecurity community, especially as we unveiled Lumu Autopilot at the RSA Conference 2024."

Lumu Autopilot is a patent-pending technology built to help organizations manage security incidents detected by Lumu. Through continuous operation and investigation, it takes action according to its assessment of each incident. The tool monitors, mutes, closes or escalates security attacks autonomously and in real time which is of utmost importance as the malicious exploitation of AI has led to a substantial increase in both frequency and severity of cyber attacks.

"Lumu embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Lumu is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

To learn more about Lumu and Lumu Autopilot, please visit www.lumu.io or visit us at the RSA Conference, booth #4355, for a demo.

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blind spots at lumu.io.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

