ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2024 | 15:02
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Georgia-Pacific's Katie Hindman Named a 2024 Women's Foodservice Forum Change Maker!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Congrats to Katie Hindman, senior director of Georgia-Pacific LLC's foodservice national accounts, for being named a 2024 Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) Change Maker! Katie earned this recognition for making a difference with her inclusive leadership and continuously driving strong business results. Our GP team, including WFF board member Brooke McKillop, were on hand at the recent WFF Leadership Conference to celebrate Katie and connect with other foodservice industry leaders.

Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news

View original content here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
