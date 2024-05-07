Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - Atacama Resources International (OTC Pink: ACRL) releases the results of the magnetic field and induced polarization (IP) surveys conducted in the Tannahill property.



The magnetic field and IP surveys were designed to track the Southwest striking fault that appears to strike through the Tannahill gold horizons that continue to the Southwest.

The IP survey located and outlined the major Southwest striking fault zone. The fault was outlined as a resistivity low, indicating strong zones.



The two main IP zones defined chargeability highs, suggesting they represent sulfide-rich horizons of unknown composition. Logging of holes 1-17 is complete, and samples are being sent to the assay lab.



Mapping the magnetic high feature will be completed once the snow and groundwater evaporate.



Please refer to the grids below for additional facts and figures.

Atacama Resources International remains committed to maintaining transparency, delivering shareholder value, and advancing its position as an innovative force in mineral exploration.

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and diamonds. Please visit the company's website at www.acrlintl.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information outlined in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs, and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please contact Greg Praver, COO, at gregpraver@acrlintl.com, or Glenn Grant, CEO, at ggrant@acrlintl.com





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6250/208173_figure.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6250/208173_figureother.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208173

SOURCE: Atacama Resources International Inc.