Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTCQB: BCBCF) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), a house of high-quality cannabis brands based out of British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Flynn as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective May 7th, 2024. In his new role, Mr. Flynn will be responsible for overseeing the Company's commercial operations and driving growth strategies.

With over 30 years of experience in C-Suite roles in multi-national companies, Mr. Flynn brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to The BC Bud Co. He is a Certified Franchise Executive since 2013 and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, demonstrating his commitment to excellence and continuous improvement. Throughout his career, Mr. Flynn has held leadership positions in Public and Private companies in Canada, the US, and in Asia, gaining a well-rounded appreciation of how to build brands and businesses.

Prior to joining The BC Bud Co, Mr. Flynn provided consulting services in the areas of mergers & acquisitions, growth and turnaround strategies for businesses, corporate restructuring, business process improvement, and building operational excellence. Based in Vancouver, Canada, his clients included those in CPG retail, technology, food & beverage franchising, and accommodation sectors.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Flynn stated, "I am thrilled to join The BC Bud Co and contribute to the growth of such an innovative and forward-thinking company. The cannabis industry presents unique opportunities, and I am excited to leverage my experience in building brands and businesses to drive The BC Bud Co's commercial success."

Brayden Sutton, CEO of The BC Bud Co, expressed his enthusiasm about Mr. Flynn's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Sean Flynn to The BC Bud Co as our new Chief Commercial Officer. His extensive experience in operational excellence, coupled with his expertise in licensing, franchising and brand development, make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that Sean's strategic insights and proven track record will enable us to accelerate our growth and solidify our position as a high-quality operator in the cannabis industry."

About The BC Bud Co.

The BC Bud Co. is a publicly traded Canadian cannabis company headquartered in British Columbia. Renowned for its responsibility, maturity, and unwavering commitment to quality, the company is steadfastly dedicated to overcoming the challenges inherent in the cannabis sector while striving for sustained growth.

